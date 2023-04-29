How to watch Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game 7: TV, radio and streaming

The Sacramento Kings are coming home this weekend for an all-or-nothing match against defending champions the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings dodged elimination in Game 6, leading at 118-99 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Now the two teams are tied 3-3 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 7 will be on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, where one team will be kicked from the playoffs.

Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m.

On tv

Game 7 will air nationally on ABC. It will air locally on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area (outside the Sacramento market).

You can also listen live on the radio at Sactown Sports 1140 AM.

Streaming

You can stream the game live on FuboTV, SlingTV or your preferred streaming service. There’s a free trial available if you don’t already have an account.

You can also watch games through NBA live if you have a subscription or an eligible TV provider.

Watch it at Golden 1

Tickets for Game 7 are available on the online ticket distributor Ticketmaster, starting at $340. On Saturday, the Kings announced a new batch of standing-room-only tickets that were available through the Kings’ app.

Prices go upwards of $4,000 the closer you go to the floor.

The gates to Section 916, an outdoor watch zone on L Street in downtown Sacramento, open at 11 a.m.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.