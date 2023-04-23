Watch Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson hit the slopes at Lake Tahoe ski resort

Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson hit the ski slopes Saturday for spring skiing at Sugar Bowl Resort near Lake Tahoe, California.

The resort hosted its season-ending party, the Sugar Bowl Tiki Pond Skim, which features costumed skiers and riders attempting to cross the pond between the Disney and Nob Hill chairlifts near the Village Lodge base area. There was live music, a pop-up tiki bar and a snow beach viewing area.

Sugar Bowl received 66 feet of snow this winter. The resort is open Sunday, and then reopens for “Encore Weekend” April 29 and 30, 2023.