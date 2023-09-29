How to watch Ryder Cup 2023: TV channel, live stream and highlights for day one of golf in Rome

Team Europe begin their bid to win back the Ryder Cup trophy as the action begins today in Rome.

After a disastrous showing at Whistling Straits two years ago, the Europeans are back on home soil and confidence has been growing over recent weeks and months, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood all in fine form.

Zach Johnson and his American side know a draw this week would be retain the trophy, but they will be eyeing a more definitive outcome and an end to a 30-year wait for a Team USA victory away from home.

For the first time since 1993, when they were beaten at The Belfry, the Europeans have opted to start with foursomes on the first morning, with Luke Donald confident the shift can help his team get off to a fast start.

How to watch Ryder Cup 2023

TV channel: All three days will be broadcast in their entirety across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. Coverage gets underway at 6am BST on Friday morning, ahead of the opening tee shot at 6:35am, and runs through all the way to the final shot of the day.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action via the SkyGo app.

Highlights: Full highlights from day one and two will be on BBC Two and iPlayer from 8.30pm. Day three highlights across the same channels, but at 7.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow every shot on the opening day with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog!