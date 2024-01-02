Watch Ryan Seacrest Announce First Powerball Millionaire Winner Of 2024 Before She Falls On Stage, Covers Him In Kisses

Who wouldn’t collapse at the sound of one million dollars?

Pamela Bradshaw of North Carolina sure did when Ryan Seacrest announced that she had become the first Powerball millionaire of 2024.

After the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Rockin Eve, Seacrest revealed that one of five people were about to become $1 million richer in a second chance drawing. A bunch of red balls were scrambled in a see-through container, before one dropped that revealed Bradshaw was the winner.

The North Carolina woman was so overcome with enthusiasm, she took an embarrassing header on stage. Seacrest and her daughter Joanna scrambled to pick Bradshaw up, before she then appeared to cover Seacrest with kisses while repeating “oh my God.”

Seacrest didn’t know what hit him.

Seacrest attempted to placate the second chance drawing losers on stage by pointing out how they got to see the ball drop in Times Square, and that they were about to see Green Day perform.

“And Pamela may pass out,” he added.

