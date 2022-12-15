How to watch Spirited in the UK this Christmas

Claire Folger - Apple

Christmas. Ryan Reynolds. Will Ferrell. There honestly isn't much that we love more. And we're getting all three in one go thanks to the duo's new festive film Spirited. But how can you watch it in the UK?



Based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Spirited turns the famous story into an actual musical. Yep, so that's Ryan and Will singing, with huge names like Octavia Spencer on board too. And if you haven't watched the trailer yet (above), it looks epic.

The film arrived last month on 18th November, but you'd be forgiven for letting it get lost among the Falling For Christmas and usual festive cheer. It's currently available to stream on Apple TV+. Plus, viewers have already all been sharing the same reactions to the new release - and we're so ready for Christmas.

If you buy an Apple device, Apple TV+ is included free for three months. A monthly subscription is just £6.99 per month afterwards. Apple also offer a seven-day free trial, which then turns into the £6.99 monthly subscription.

Reacting to the film on Twitter, fans have all been saying the same things about the project, hailing Spirited as a future Christmas classic, while also shouting Ryan and Will out for being quite literally the perfect on-screen match.

One viewer gushed, "Spirited is the perfect Christmas gift! It’s gonna be a classic!" Another added, "What a fun ride. Ryan and Will are a match made in heaven and deliver a nice twist on the classic story. They even pull off singing and dancing with an army of pros performing right behind them."

We wouldn't expect anything less from these two, TBH.

Meanwhile, a third added, "A great great great movie. ... Loved the story. The twist. The cameos. The music. Loved it all. ... A new #Christmas favourite."

Adding this one to our annual Christmas watchlist as we speak.

That’s a fantastically Festive Snow Globe!! I Need! lol Spirited is the perfect Christmas gift! It’s gonna be a classic! 🎄🎶❄️ pic.twitter.com/61GIdfbrfA — Liam Dearden (@liamdearden) November 17, 2022

Hey @AppleTV’s #Spirited with @VancityReynolds and #WillFerrell just dropped - what a fun ride. Ryan and Will are a match made in heaven and deliver a nice twist on the classic story. They even pull off singing and dancing with an army of pros performing right behind them. 🙌👻🎄 — wait for it, wait for it... (@DepressionSong) November 18, 2022

@ThatAshleyErin #Spirited @RyanReynolds @WillFerreII a great great great movie. Thank you. Such an amazing Spirited film. Loved the story. The twist. The cameos. The music. Loved it all. Thank you. A new #Christmas favorite. — Jeremiah (@jeremia98813630) November 18, 2022

As for what else we can expect from Spirited, Apple's official description for the original film reads:

"Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale."

Apple also describes the modern retelling as "a sweet and spicy holiday treat," and, yep, it's just what we need. And there's more: once you've got your Apple TV+ subscription, you can use it to watch all sorts - from Severance to Bad Sisters, The Morning Show and Selena Gomez' new documentary My Mind and Me. So, lots to get stuck into over Christmas (or before!).

The good news is, there are also loads of great new Christmas films out this year, so while we're a big fan of the old classics (looking at you, The Grinch That Stole Christmas), there's also some fresh takes. Whether that's Lindsay Lohan in Falling For Christmas or The Noel Diary, we're feeling festive at the thought.

