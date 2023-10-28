How to watch Rugby World Cup final for FREE: TV channel and live stream for New Zealand vs South Africa today

The 2023 Rugby World Cup final takes place tonight, with New Zealand and South Africa both trying to etch their names into the sporting record books.

The dominant All Blacks and Springboks are currently tied on three global triumphs apiece ahead of Saturday evening's mouthwatering all-Southern Hemisphere showdown at the Stade de France in Paris.

It is the second time that these two rugby powerhouses have met in the biggest game of all, with South Africa memorably triumphing on home soil in iconic scenes back in 1995 involving Nelson Mandela and Francois Pienaar.

New Zealand started this tournament with their first-ever pool loss to hosts France, but came roaring back to ease through the rest of the group before toppling No1-ranked Ireland in the quarter-finals and thrashing Argentina in their latest last-four contest.

The Boks, meanwhile, were bettered by Ireland in their biggest pool fixture, but quickly regained their confidence to oust France in an all-time classic before outlasting England in a semi-final nail-biter.

Where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa

TV channel: In the UK, the Rugby World Cup final is available to watch live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game live with Standard Sport’s blog, with Nick Purewal at the Stade de France to provide expert insight and analysis.