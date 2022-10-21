Watch Roseville woman smash stacks of concrete blocks with her bare arm

Master Amitis Pourarian recently broke a stack of seven concrete blocks on her way to earning her 8th degree black belt in taekwondo, a new video shows.

A clip posted on Oct. 18, 2022 shows Pourarian testing for the belt.

The video above shows the Roseville, California, woman, who has more than 25 years of taekwondo training and teaching experience, busting stacks of concrete blocks in various demonstrations.

Pourarian owns The Studio Martial Arts & Fitness.

In a profile in Comstock magazine, Pourarian said she’d like to help launch a campaign to break stereotypes of age and gender and promote the benefits of martial arts.

“I want to launch it with me breaking seven cement blocks and saying, ‘Yeah, I hit like a girl,’” she told the publication.