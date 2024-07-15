How to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

Manchester United begin their pre-season schedule away at Rosenborg later today.

While the dust has not yet settled on a dramatic Euro 2024, Erik ten Hag is already planning his improvements for his third campaign in charge of the Red Devils – having been handed a new contract after winning the FA Cup.

This early into the summer, it’s hard to draw too many definitive conclusions but there is a feeling of excitement about United after so much change in recent months.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Where to watch Rosenborg vs Man Utd

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV. Coverage starts at 4pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online via the MUTV app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.