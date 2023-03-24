Watch: Rory McIlroy hits stunning 374-yard drive to within three feet of hole - Getty Images/Tom Pennington

Rory McIlroy launched what his mentor Brad Faxon hailed “one of the best drives in the history of the game” when hitting his tee-shot to three feet on the 375-yard final hole here at Austin Country Club to within three feet.

In one sublime and destructive swing at the Dell WGC Match Play, the Northern Irishman surely obliterated concerns about the state of his revered driving game ahead of the Masters in two weeks time with a strike that not only verged on the ludicrous but also the ironic and, indeed, the cruel.

After announcing before the start of this $20million championship that he believed the R&A and US Golf Association are correct in their highly controversial plans to roll-back the ball to rein back the big hitters, McIlroy stood on the final tee box at the Austin Country Club with a one-up lead over American Denny McCarthy.

The world No 3 only needed a half on the concluding par-four to ensure the point in the pool match, but McIlroy characteristically went for broke. The wind was hardly howling - more like humming - but was definitely with him and, in his words, he produced “a great shot hit at a great time”.

In truth, it was an absolute golfing monstrosity - straight out of Captain Caveman’s plus-four dreams - carrying in the air 349 yards to clear the bunker guarding the elevated green, eventually rolling up to rest with kick-in distance. McIlroy actually had to repair the pitch mark. Poor McCarthy - the world No 58 who had been three-up after six - was obliged to concede and shake hands.

It was a remarkable way for such a gripping contest to finish, but McIlroy has that Tiger-factor when it comes to extraordinary moments. If Faxon’s declaration might be a tad OTT - and it should be noted that the American is McIlroy’s putting coach - then the hyperbole was clearly contagious. By Friday night, the PGA Tour’s social accounts had already termed the shot as “iconic’.

While plainly brimming with adrenaline, McIlroy was rather less dramatic. “I certainly didn't expect to fly it on the green,” he said, explaining that it was a ‘blind’ shot.

“You can’t see the green off the tee, but I had the line. It was one of those when I was imagining it was going to land into the upslope and sort of stay 10, 20 yards short. I didn't even realise where it was until I was about 100 yards up the fairway and Smilie [Kaufman, the former pro turned TV course reporter] said ‘hey, you flew it on the green’. Yeah, it was good to see.”

To think, this was the character who just two weeks ago was so downhearted about his driving when he missed the cut at The Players Championship. All it took was a new shaft fitted on the club that has always been the best in his bag. “As soon as I took it out of the box on Friday last week, I was like, ‘here we go’,” McIlroy said. “It only took two shots with it and I knew. I said to myself ‘this is it - I’ve got one here’.”

McIlroy was due to play another US player in Keegan Bradley on Friday, with the victor guaranteed to top the pool and advance to the weekend knockout stages.