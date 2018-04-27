Watch: Roman Reigns Fails Again to Win Universal Championship vs. Brock Lesnar

Will Roman Reigns ever capture the Universal Championship?

The title change we all expected at WrestleMania was again expected Friday in Saudi Arabia at the Greatest Royal Rumble but Brock Lesnar once again defeated Reigns to retain the belt.

With Lesnar slated for an eventual return to UFC, WWE fans expected the company to put the belt on Roman on WWE’s biggest stage. When he didn’t, the popular theory was that WWE was going to put the belt on Roman in Saudi Arabia, where fans may be less likely to boo him. Nope.

The beginning of the match Friday looked a lot like the WrestleMania bout, with Lesnar repeatedly dishing out punishment to Reigns. The difference was that Reigns was able to counter and hit five spears on Lesnar. It was the fifth spear, though, that sent Lesnar through the side of the cage and onto the floor.

BROCK LESNAR WINS.... thanks to Roman Reigns spearing him through cage!!!



Lesnar hit the ground first! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/W0MT4L87yT



— WWE Critics (@WWECritics) April 27, 2018

The referee declared that Lesnar was the winner because his feet hit the floor before Roman’s. But did they?

Lesnar's feet were on the cage and not the ground!!! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/QFfd6mhIIF — CREEPS (@MrCreepyBoss) April 27, 2018

So what does Roman Reigns do now? Will get a third chance at Lesnar at SummerSlam? Or will WWE finally turn him heel?