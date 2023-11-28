How to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony

With the holiday season officially in full swing, Rockefeller Center is about to host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

In 1931, Rockefeller Center – based in Manhattan, New York – first commenced the start of the season by bringing a 69- to 100-ft-tall tree inside the square, as noted by the center’s official website. Two years later, the complex decided to make the tree an annual tradition, and hosted its first-ever tree lighting ceremony. However, the tree lighting ceremony didn’t become a nationally televised event until 1951.

Earlier this month, the plaza introduced its pick for the annual tradition, a tree from Vestal, New York, that now towers over the plaza of shops in New York City. The tree, which weighs in at about 12 tons and is 80 feet tall, was officially brought to Center Plaza on 11 November.

As the tree has been decorated by the plaza’s crew, it’s now time for this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will kick off the holiday season in New York City and feature appearances from some famous faces.

Here’s everything to know about the 2023 event, from when the tree will be lit to how to watch the ceremony.

When will the tree be lit and for how long?

The 91st Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday 29 November 2023, with the tree being lit a few minutes before 10pm ET, according to Rockefeller Center’s website. As part of the ceremony, viewers will see the tree’s 50,000 multi-colored lights and Swarovski star topper lit.

Following the lighting ceremony, the Rockefeller Center Tree will be lit daily from 5am to midnight. The tree will be lit during these times until the beginning of January.

How to watch the Christmas tree lighting ceremony?

If you’re based in New York City, you could take the opportunity to go to Rockefeller Center and see the tree lighting ceremony in person. However, if you don’t live near Manhattan – or you simply don’t want to attend what is likely to be a busy event – you can watch the ceremony from the comfort of your own home.

NBC will be broadcasting the ceremony, as NBC Studios is based at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The broadcast – also known as “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” – will begin at 8pm on 29 November. The event will also be showcased on NBC 4 and Peacock.

There will be a range of hosts for the occasion, including NBC anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. Kelly Clarkson will also be hosting, while a handful of other celebrities are expected to make an appearance.

What’s the history of the tree lighting ceremony?

In 1993, three years before the skating rink was installed below, Rockefeller Center held its first annual tree-lighting ceremony. Years later, it went on to host the “largest Tree in Rockefeller Center’s history,” with the tree standing at 100 feet tall in 1999, according to the plaza’s official website.

The tree has since been decorated with different lights each year, including red, white, and blue ones in December 2001 to pay tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks.

In December 2004, Rockefeller Center received its 550-pound Swarovski star, which adorned the top of the tree each year until 2018. The star featured “25,000 crystals, 1 million facets” and was 9.5 feet in diameter. In 2005, LED lights were added to the star, which made it “look as if it were radiating light from its core to its tips”.

A new Swarovski star was introduced in December 2018, with the piece designed by architect Daniel Libeskind. The 9-foot-4-inch tree topper is not only “backlit by LEDs”, but it also “features three million dazzling Swarovski crystals across 70 triangular spikes”.