Watch: Roberto Carlos recreates legendary 'banana' free-kick
Twenty two years on from his world famous banana free-kick against France, Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos has recreated his stunning technique.
The iconic left back posted a video to Instagram showing him attempting to replicate the outrageous swerve which bamboozled France goalkeeper Fabian Barthez in 1997.
The stunning goal, scored during Le Tournoi, came from a free kick which seemewd to be sailing yards wide of the goal before bending fiercely and finding the back of the net.
The goal is known as one of the best in football history, although the now 46-year-old failed to replicate it as his most recent effort went just wide of the post.
Nonetheless, the clip has been watched over 1.4 million times on the ex Inter Milan player’s Instagram account.
The strike earned him the nickname of ‘El Hombre Bala’ (The Bullet Man), due to the pace and power that Carlos could strike a free-kick.
