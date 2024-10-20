Advertisement

(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski and Pedri put Barcelona ahead against Sevilla

Football Espana
·2 min read
Barcelona head in at half time with a 3-0 La Liga lead at home to Sevilla.

La Blaugrana return to domestic action looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with victory in Catalonia.

Positive injury news meant starts for Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski after suffering injury setbacks on international duty.

However, the hosts eased in front inside the first half hour, as Lewandowski confidently slotted home from the penalty spot on 24 minutes.

 

That set the wheels in motion for Barcelona to power on as Pedri netted his third league goal of the campaign.

 

Lewandowski’s first goal moved him on to 11 league goals for the season and the Polish veteran doubled his tally just before the break from close range.

Hansi Flick could potentially look to rotate players at half time with his side facing a crucial midweek UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Images via Getty Images / One Football