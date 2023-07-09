Watch Robbie Lawler’s emotional reaction to the special UFC 290 tribute video after his win

In a rare display of emotion, Robbie Lawler broke into tears as he watched the UFC’s special retirement video for him Saturday in Las Vegas, and it’s unlikely he was the only one.

Following his 38-second knockout victory at UFC 290, Lawler joined commentator Joe Rogan for the routine in-cage interview. Where things strayed from the norm, was the video package the promotion played with a picture-in-picture video of Lawler’s reaction while watching.

The moment meant a lot to the typically-stoic Lawler, as the tears rolled down and his 22-year career was compressed into a three-minute cut highlight. When the video concluded, Lawler received a massive ovation and thanked the fans for their support over the years.

Check out the highlight video above and Lawler’s reaction in the tweet below.

One last time on the mic for 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler 🥲 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/XwjpPFlBdF — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie