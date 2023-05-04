Watch: Roadworthy wheelie bin inventor challenges his rival

Mr Nicks in his bin - Tom Wren,/SWNS

For many, wheelie bins conjure up thoughts of angry letters to council officials about refuse not being collected, or deep regret at forgetting to put theirs out in time for recycling day.

But a different type of wheelie war has erupted, with the man behind the first roadworthy bin challenging his rival – responsible for the speediest bin – to get his on the road.

Kevin Nicks, a 58-year-old mobility scooter repairman from Oxfordshire, has converted his refuse container into a mode of transport – and it is taxed and legal to drive on the road.

It only has a maximum speed of 15mph, which is a fraction of the 45mph world record for the fastest wheelie bin set by Andy Jennings, 31, an engineer from Swindon, in 2021.

But now, Mr Nicks has thrown a curveball at Mr Jennings.

“There is no way on the planet that his could ever be road-legal,” Mr Nicks insisted.

“His has got an engine whereas mine is basically a mobility scooter – to make something road-legal with an engine is 299 pages of rules. Mine is classed as a class three mobility scooter.

“It’s pointless me and him having a race because his is built for speed and mine isn’t. I have actually raced him in the world’s fastest wheelbarrow and it was the closest ever – I beat him by about half a second.”

Mr Nicks is already a multiple DIY world record holder. His titles include the world’s fastest wheelbarrow (53mph), the world’s fastest shed (114mph) and the longest mobility scooter – six metres (22ft).

But on Friday, the builder from Chipping Norton unveiled his latest creation, a blue wheelie bin that he has taxed officially as a road-legal mobility scooter, replete with an electric motor and license plate. He has even taken it for its first outing on the A44.

“It’s based on a mobility scooter but at the moment it’s the only wheelie bin in the world that’s taxed. It’s got an electric motor because I’m very green, even though it’s blue,” Mr Nicks said.

“My reward is seeing people smile – we’ve had three or four years now of doom and gloom. Imagine sitting outside the pub with your friends and a wheelie bin drives past. I’m like a one-man exhibition.”

However, not all motorists have been happy to come across his world record-holding shed on the road.

“You get the odd person saying ‘well that shouldn’t be on the road’, not knowing the lengths that I’ve gone to to get it on the road, which in a strange way is more approved than the car they drive,” he claimed.

He has already driven more than 80,000 miles in the shed.

Mr Jennings, meanwhile, set his 45mph Guinness World Record for the fastest wheelie bin at Elvington airfield, North Yorkshire, in 2021.

The pair regularly chat on Facebook and Mr Nicks deliberately did not go for a speed record to avoid being “disrespectful” towards the fundraising his rival carried out.

As for the next project in the pipeline, “it’s all top secret”, Mr Nicks said.

“I try to build what other people haven’t,” he added.

