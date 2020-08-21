How to watch Riverdale star Lili Reinhart's new movie online

From Digital Spy

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has been flexing her acting muscles far beyond the corridors of the CW's eponymous high school. The 23-year-old recently starred in the critically acclaimed Hustlers, and has spoken out about mental health and body-image issues and sexuality.

However, for her most recent movie, Reinhart is back in high school for the Amazon Prime film Chemical Hearts, based on the similarly titled Young Adult novel: Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland. She stars alongside Euphoria's Austin Abrams, playing Henry Paige, a high school senior who considers himself a hopeless romantic but has never fallen in love, and is our main protagonist.

Chemical Hearts follows the aforementioned Henry who aspires to be editor of the high school newspaper and lives happily focused on his studies to enter a good university, until Grace Town enters his class. When the two teenagers are chosen to edit the institute newspaper, little by little he falls in love with her.

We'll leave you with that, because the secret Grace is hiding is a big part of her character development, and any more information would reveal too much about the plot. Because the film is told entirely from Henry's point of view, Grace's secrets are only revealed as she chooses to reveal them to him, which makes for interesting viewing.

Perhaps counterintuitively, it actually works in the film's favour, because we as an audience don't get to be voyeurs into Grace's life, but it's also a problem because we don't really get to know Grace through her own thoughts and feelings, but rather through what she says to Henry.

It takes place in the fictional town of West River, New Jersey, but was filmed in the very real Emerson High School in Emerson, New Jersey. Development began in June 2016, and three years later the two main stars joined. The film is out on Amazon Prime Video on August 21, 2020.

Speaking to Refinery29 about Chemical Hearts, Reinhart said: "If I was going to do a high school movie, it was going to be raw and emotional. In Riverdale, everything is go, go, go. It's very in your f**king face all the time. This movie is not like that. It's very pulled back – more grounded, more settled, and there's more silence.

"It was a delicate balance showing this girl who's very clearly grieving, but not portraying her as a bitch. A girl doesn't have a smile on her face [and] people say, 'Smile.' It's like, f**k you.'"

Chemical Hearts is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

