Watch: Rishi Sunak and his wife caught breaking dogs on leads law in Hyde Park

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty were spotted walking their labrador without a lead - in an area where dogs are not allowed to roam free.

Mr Sunak and his family were spotted in Serpentine Road, in Hyde Park - around two miles from their Downing Street home - on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said that “a woman was reminded of the rules” after video emerged showing Ms Murty fastening the lead onto their fox red labrador, Nova.

It is understood one of the Prime Minister’s own security officers stepped in to remind Ms Murty of the rules in one of the Royal Parks.

Video shared online showed the Prime Minister standing close to Nova and a sign that read: “Dogs must be kept on leads. Do not allow them to enter the lake or disturb the wildlife.

“It is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to disturb wildlife.

“For more information visit royalparks.org.uk.”

The camera then cuts to footage showing Ms Murty fitting a lead onto the labrador.

One onlooker said: “Rishi Sunak and his family were walking their dog in Hyde Park.

“I was just outside Benugo cafe with my friends and I was patting this dog without any idea Rishi Sunak was there at first.

“I was stroking his dog without knowing it was his dog for ages.

“Then I look up and the dog is running towards Rishi.

“He was on a walk with his wife and daughter and the dog.

“There were security officers with them following quite closely.”

She added: “There was a large clear sign saying that all dogs must be kept on a lead because of the lake but Rishi’s dog was not on a lead.

“It was sort of running about, like barking at a few of the birds and stuff.”

“I thought it would be funny to film it.

“One of the security guards tried to get the dog back.

“Rishi had to get involved and managed to grab the dog and his wife put it on the lead.”

Hyde Park is part of Royal Parks, which states in its guidelines: “No person using a park shall fail to keep any animal of which he is in charge under control or on a lead – in contravention of a notice exhibited by order of the Secretary of State.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a video showing a dog being walked off the lead in Hyde Park.

“An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules. The dog was put back on the lead.”

Number 10 declined to comment.