How to Watch ‘Do Revenge’: Is the Young Adult Thriller Streaming?

Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, a Bougie with a capital B high school and two thirsts for vengeance complete the recipe for Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s latest film, “Do Revenge.”

Based broadly on Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train” (1951), “Do Revenge” sets a similar switched “getting back at” story in a younger scenario: the elite Rosehill Country Day high school full of entitled and wealthy students. If the story or cast doesn’t sound appealing, maybe the soundtrack will.

Fans of the work of Hitchcock and of Mendes in “Riverdale” or Hawke in “Stranger Things” as well as Austin Abrams’ work in “Euphoria” may be wondering how to watch “Do Revenge.” We’ve rounded up all the details below.

When Does ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere?

The new film launches Friday, Sept. 16.

Is ‘Do Revenge’ Streaming on Netflix?

Yes, “Do Revenge” is streaming exclusively on Netflix and not playing in theaters. It has a two-hour runtime.

Who Is in the “Do Revenge” Cast?

“Riverdale” actress Camila Mendes stars as Drea Torres. “Stranger Things” and “Fear Street” alum Maya Hawke stars opposite her as Eleanor Levetan. “Euphoria” and “Dash & Lily” star Austin Abrams plays Max Broussard. “Outer Banks” star Jonathan Daviss plays Max’s best friend Elliot. Talia Ryder (“Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between” and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”) plays Gabbi. “Love, Victor” alumna Ava Capri portrays Carissa Jones. “Ms. Marvel” star Rish Shah plays Russ. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” breakout Maia Reficco appears as Montana, and “Alexa and Katie” star Paris Berelc appears as Meghan. To top it all off, Sophie Turner makes a cameo as Erica Norman.

What Is “Do Revenge” About?

Fallen ‘it’ girl Drea Torres (Camila Mendes) wants to destroy her ex-boyfriend Max Broussard (Austin Abrams) after he leaks a steamy video that she made only for him. When Eleanor Levetan (Maya Hawke) comes into the picture and shows Drea some sympathy unlike her fake friend group or anyone else, Drea gets the idea to switch targets and do each other’s revenge. What follows is a fun, bright film filled with chaotic high school antics and several twists and turns.

Where Can I Watch “Strangers on a Train”?

“Strangers on a Train” (1951) is not available for streaming anywhere, but it is available for rent on Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube TV, Vudu, Microsoft, redbox and DirecTV.

