How to Watch ‘Do Revenge’: Is the Young Adult Thriller Streaming?

Dessi Gomez
·2 min read

Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, a Bougie with a capital B high school and two thirsts for vengeance complete the recipe for Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s latest film, “Do Revenge.”

Based broadly on Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train” (1951), “Do Revenge” sets a similar switched “getting back at” story in a younger scenario: the elite Rosehill Country Day high school full of entitled and wealthy students. If the story or cast doesn’t sound appealing, maybe the soundtrack will.

Fans of the work of Hitchcock and of Mendes in “Riverdale” or Hawke in “Stranger Things” as well as Austin Abrams’ work in “Euphoria” may be wondering how to watch “Do Revenge.” We’ve rounded up all the details below.

Also Read:
Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Pull a ‘Strangers on a Train’ in Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’ Trailer (Video)

When Does ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere?

The new film launches Friday, Sept. 16.

Is ‘Do Revenge’ Streaming on Netflix?

Yes, “Do Revenge” is streaming exclusively on Netflix and not playing in theaters. It has a two-hour runtime.

Who Is in the “Do Revenge” Cast?

“Riverdale” actress Camila Mendes stars as Drea Torres. “Stranger Things” and “Fear Street” alum Maya Hawke stars opposite her as Eleanor Levetan. “Euphoria” and “Dash & Lily” star Austin Abrams plays Max Broussard. “Outer Banks” star Jonathan Daviss plays Max’s best friend Elliot. Talia Ryder (“Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between” and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”) plays Gabbi. “Love, Victor” alumna Ava Capri portrays Carissa Jones. “Ms. Marvel” star Rish Shah plays Russ. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” breakout Maia Reficco appears as Montana, and “Alexa and Katie” star Paris Berelc appears as Meghan. To top it all off, Sophie Turner makes a cameo as Erica Norman.

Also Read:
‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Curses Abortion Ruling: ‘F– the Supreme Court’ (Video)

What Is “Do Revenge” About?

Fallen ‘it’ girl Drea Torres (Camila Mendes) wants to destroy her ex-boyfriend Max Broussard (Austin Abrams) after he leaks a steamy video that she made only for him. When Eleanor Levetan (Maya Hawke) comes into the picture and shows Drea some sympathy unlike her fake friend group or anyone else, Drea gets the idea to switch targets and do each other’s revenge. What follows is a fun, bright film filled with chaotic high school antics and several twists and turns.

Where Can I Watch “Strangers on a Train”?

“Strangers on a Train” (1951) is not available for streaming anywhere, but it is available for rent on Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube TV, Vudu, Microsoft, redbox and DirecTV.

Watch the “Do Revenge” Trailer

Latest Stories

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • How Blue Jays can address their fifth-starter dilemma

    Mitch White still seems like the best option to round out the Blue Jays' rotation.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Taylor Cornelius to two-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American quarterback Taylor Cornelius to a two-year contract extension Wednesday. The deal keeps Cornelius with the CFL club through the 2024 season. "Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback," Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. "He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks." Cornelius has completed 147-of-251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect