Watch: Revellers line the streets for New Year’s Day Parade

Huge crowds have lined the streets for London’s New Year’s Day Parade - as it returned for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Entertainers from across the globe brought a colourful carnival of culture to the West End as the event moved from Piccadilly to Parliament Square for the first time since 2020.

The three-and-a-half-hour parade features more than 8,000 performers representing 20 nations, and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators.