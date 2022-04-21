Watch: Restoring A 1969 Mulliner Park Ward Coach-Built Bentley

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is possibly one of the rarest bentleys we've ever seen and soon it will look as good as it should.

Classic cars mean a great deal to all of us for our love for all things automotive. Whether you enjoy the simplistic nature of an American dragster or the elegant design of a Mercedes Banz, we can all find something to appreciate in old cars. For that reason, many of us automotive enthusiasts feel a sort of responsibility to keep our vintage dream cars alive, either by having conversations about their history, rescuing them from a junkyard, or simply getting our hands dirty and fixing them up. This is a perfect example of the latter acts, as the owner is genuinely dedicated to recreating his prized Bentley after a hard life of rough driving.

The vehicle in need of saving is a 1969 Mulliner Park Ward Coach-Built Bentley Two-door which has definitely seen some intimidating situations. If that incredibly long name confuses you, don't worry, because it's one of only 89 cars like it ever built, which means you can't miss it. Across the body, you'll find everything from dents to rust holes, indicating either a previous owner's lack of appreciation for their car or just a few too many adventures. Whatever the reason, the vehicle requires some serious help.

Luckily one man and his welding-specialist son have decided to undergo the process of fixing up the old clunker in hopes of restoring the exterior to its original quality. The job is a pretty simple one. They just have to cut and fit enough 20-gauge steel to replace all the problem areas of the car and weld them into place. In the video, one of the fenders gets restored to original quality, which indicates that the project should be perfect for the father/son duo. When all is said and done, the guys should have the classic Bentley upland running soon for the world to see again, and we're excited.

