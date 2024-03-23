How to watch Republic of Ireland vs Belgium: TV channel and live stream for friendly today

The Republic of Ireland host Belgium in an international friendly later today.

Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea will be in charge of the Boys in Green for the first time as interim coach.

O’Shea was handed the role as the Irish FA hunt for Stephen Kenny’s permanent successor. He will be assisted by Crystal Palace coach, Paddy McCarthy.

It is something of a fresh start for Ireland, who have endured a miserable time of things of late.

Belgium, meanwhile, are perhaps not the force of old but could well be dark horses for Euro 2024 given the sheer amount of talent in their squad.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Republic of Ireland vs Belgium

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 2. Kick-off comes at 5pm GMT. A subscription to the service costs £9.99 a month in the UK.

Live stream Viaplay subscribers can watch via their website and app.