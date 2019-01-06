How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday, Jan. 6 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid played Villarreal in their most recent match, which resulted in a 2–2 draw. Karim Benzema netted an early goal for Madrid at the 7-minute mark and Raphael Varane followed with another at 20. Santi Cazorla scored both for Villarreal to keep the game locked at two.

Real Sociedad fell to Alavez, 1–0, in their most recent match. Jonathan Calleri scored Alavez's only goal of the match.

How to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS USA

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

