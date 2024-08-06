How to watch Barcelona vs AC Milan: TV channel and live stream for friendly tonight

Barcelona and AC Milan wrap up their pre-season tours of the United States with a friendly in Baltimore tonight.

M&T Bank Stadium hosts the giants of Spanish and Italian football, who have both enjoyed some positive results across the Atlantic.

Hansi Flick’s charges got the better of Manchester City in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw before edging Real Madrid in a pre-season Clasico.

Milan have also beaten both City and Madrid for a promising glimpse at their season, which gets underway for real later this month against Torino.

Barcelona still have the Joan Gamper Trophy against Monaco next week before LaLiga begins in earnest away to Valencia.

It is a late one for fans in the UK, who will have to stay up past midnight for the 12.30am BST kick-off as this friendly takes place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Where to watch Barcelona vs AC Milan

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Premier Sports 2.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Premier Sports app and website.