How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV channel and live stream for El Clasico friendly tonight

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV channel and live stream for El Clasico friendly tonight

Real Madrid and Barcelona take El Clasico to New Jersey later tonight.

The two eternal rivals meet in a pre-season friendly, just under two weeks before the LaLiga season begins.

Naturally, neither team are at their very best just yet but with the new season so close, any win could be a statement of intent.

Pre-season is not the time to judge of course but could at least offer an indication as to what is to come as Barca look to overtake Los Blancos, in Spanish football at least.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1. Coverage starts at 12am.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Premier Sports Player.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!