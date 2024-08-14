How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta: TV channel and live stream for UEFA Super Cup today

Real Madrid today meet Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

The Champions League winners meet the side who conquered the previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, with the two clashing in the Polish city of Warsaw.

Kylian Mbappe is in line to make his long-awaited Madrid debut after finally arriving from a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, though the Serie A outfit have proven they are not to be overlooked even if the LaLiga giants boast a stunning record in European finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!