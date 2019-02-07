How to Watch Real Betis vs. Valencia: Copa del Rey Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Real Betis and Valencia are set to compete in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 7. Kickoff from Estadio Benito Vallamarín in scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Real Betis enters the contest coming off a win in the quarterfinals over Espanyol. Real Betis pulled off a 3–1 win during the second leg of the quarterfinal to win 4–2 on aggregate. The club most recently defeated Atlético Madrid 1–0 in a La Liga contest.

Valencia comes into the matchup having dispatched Getafe CF in the quarterfinal round of the competition. Valencia pulled off a 3–1 win to advance, scoring two late goals to dramatically win 3-2 on aggregate.

The winner will advance to face either Barcelona or Real Madrid in the final. The two Clasico rivals played to a 1-1 draw in their first leg on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch Thursday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

