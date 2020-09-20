Watch Ravens' Mark Ingram bust out a sweet roundhouse kick after a TD

The Baltimore Ravens are getting their kicks again this year.

After turning in a resurgent 2019 season, setting rushing records and watching Lamar Jackson blossom into a league MVP, the good times have trickled into 2020.

With the Ravens keeping the Houston Texans at arm’s distance in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, Baltimore’s Mark Ingram punctuated a terrific fourth-down touchdown with style.

Ingram lined up in a “Wildcat” formation on fourth-and-1 at the Texans’ 30-yard line, with Jackson split out wide. The Texans looked like they weren’t sure how to defend it, and Ingram slipped through a crease for the touchdown run to make it 30-13, Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sept. 20, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) More

Be sure to watch the video up top to see the outstanding finishing move Ingram tacked onto it. That’s a quick jab followed by a roundhouse kick, if you’re scoring at home.

And it was enough to put away the Texans for good in another impressive performance by the Ravens.

