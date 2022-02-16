Watch Rams' Van Jefferson learn at Super Bowl that his wife just went into labor

Van Jefferson had himself a day on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver won the Super Bowl. He then rushed to the hospital to witness the birth of his newborn son. Video released Monday shows the exact moment Jefferson found out the news. It's something.

Snippets of Jefferson's experience were captured in various reports and videos on Sunday. In short, his wife Samaria went into labor while watching the game at SoFi stadium and left for the hospital on a stretcher while it was still going on. Jefferson was informed of the news shortly after the Rams' dramatic win, grabbed his kids and rushed to meet Samaria at the hospital.

'You're wife's giving birth right now'

With confetti freshly fallen on the field, an as-yet unaware Jefferson reached out for hugs from his two young children. A staffer then raced from out of the shot to grab his attention:

"You're wife's giving birth right now," she said.

Jefferson responded: "Oh my gosh."

He then calmly explained to his kids that they need to leave the postgame party to join mom.

"But why do we have to go quick, Daddy?" his daughter Bella asked.

"Because she's having a baby," Jefferson responded with an uncanny calm that didn't suggest he had just won the Super Bowl and learned that his wife was in labor.

Jefferson was soon spotted in street clothes hustling to the SoFi Stadium exit.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

A couple of hours later, he delivered the good news on Instagram with a shot of himself holding his newborn son.

Instagram

A day later, mom looked very happy — and very tired — from what turned out to be an exceptionally busy weekend.