WATCH: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey catches end zone interception against Falcons

Jalen Ramsey needed to bounce back from offseason shoulder surgery. The Los Angeles Rams needed to rebound from a humbling Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Both got the redemption they sought Sunday when the the defending Super Bowl champions defeated the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 at SoFi Stadium.

Ramsey, a five-time Pro Bowler, helped seal the deal with a leaping interception in the end zone when the Falcons were threatening to score in the final minutes of the game.

Facing 3rd and 13 from the Rams 24-yard line, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota dropped back and tossed a lob intended for wide receiver Bryan Edwards. Edwards leaped into the air with Ramsey right behind him. The defensive back jumped just a little higher and at the right angle to snatch the ball out of Edwards' hands.

"I'm him," Ramsey shouted to his teammates after the game. "I love it when they count me out."

He ran around the end zone and sprinted downfield before he was pushed out of bounds by center Drew Dalman after a 25-yard return. Back to his All-Pro form, Ramsey opened the season allowing seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown.

