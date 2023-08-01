Watch the Ram 1500 TRX Tackle a Soaked Autobahn

AutoTopNL

The Ram 1500 TRX is the type of machine that could only be dreamt up and realized in the United States. That’s why it’s hilarious to watch the Hellcat-powered 4x4 introduce itself to the German public by way of some top-speed runs on the Autobahn.

A Hellcat-powered vehicle of any kind is a rarity in Europe, but the TRX has to be the most out of place of them all. The truck is some eight inches wider than a standard Ram 1500, which in itself would be a monster on Old Continent roadways. That supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine under the hood isn’t exactly environmentally conscious either, receiving a combined rating of just 12 MPG from the EPA. Of course that thirst comes with some benefits, such as 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque to work with. Combine that output with an all-time four-wheel drive system with launch control, and you have a recipe for one quick truck. In Car and Driver’s testing, the TRX was able to best Ram’s estimates by hitting 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and completing the quarter-mile in 12.3 seconds at 110 mph. We don’t get to see that sort of performance in this clip however, as the wet weather ensures the truck has more wheelspin than normal.

This particular TRX, driven by the team from TopAutoNL, is also not entirely stock, as it has been fitted with a set of exhaust bypass valves from Guerilla. That blown Hemi under the hood already provides a serious amount of sound straight from the factory, but this truck is all about excess at the end of the day. It is also worth noting that this component is not compliant with TÜV regulations for use in Germany. Aftermarket valved exhausts of this style have been illegal in Germany since back in 2018.

Thanks to the truck’s off-road tires and their T speed rating, the Ram 1500 TRX is electronically limited to 118 mph. That’s not exactly a difficult feat to accomplish when you have over 700 horsepower at your disposal, but the pace of this thing remains impressive to behold. Like the Trackhawk before it, the four-wheel drive Hellcats are able to put the power down in a way the rear-drive cars often struggle to match, particularly on rainy days such as the one in the clip. While it looks like a genuine monster truck compared to other traffic, the TRX handles itself well on the Autobahn, reaching an indicated top speed of 116 mph. The real question is: How much fuel did the truck consume on each one of those V-max blasts?

