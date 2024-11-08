Jun 1, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Official MLS soccer balls on the field before the match between Toronto FC and D.C. United at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday night, Liga MX soccer fans located in the U.S. can tune into TUDN at 7:30 p.m. ET to catch an exciting matchup between Queretaro and Santos Laguna.

As fans of those clubs likely already know, it has been a tough go of things for both teams this Apertura campaign. More than anything, Queretaro and Santos Laguna fans are probably glad Friday night will be each team’s final game of the season as they look ahead to the Clausura campaign next.

Heading into Friday night, Queretaro sits 18th on the table out of 18 teams, with nine points in 16 matches and a 2-3-11 record, to go with a minus-19 goal differential.

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, sits one spot ahead of Queretaro, placing 17th with 10 points through 16 matches, a 2-4-10 record and a minus-17 goal differential on the season.

How to watch Queretaro vs. Santos Laguna

Game date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TUDN (Watch FREE on Fubo)

These two clubs last met back in March on Matchday 10 of the previous Clausura season. Earning the result in that matchup was Santos Laguna, a 1-0 victory for the club, with Harold Preciado earning all three points for his team thanks to a 76th-minute goal.

Most recently, Queretaro has lost three matches in a row, falling 2-0 against Pumas UNAM on Tuesday. Getting a red card in the match was Queretaro’s Omar Israel Mendoza, who will now be suspended for the team’s season closer on Friday night due to the infraction. Santos Laguna, on the other hand, has likewise dropped three matches in a row, most recently falling 2-0 to Chivas de Guadalajara, leaving both clubs in very poor form heading into Friday.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Queretaro vs. Santos Laguna: Live stream Liga MX, TV channel info