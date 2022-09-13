How to watch the Queen's funeral - live TV, radio and online coverage details for the day

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, and will be televised across the world.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by around 2,000 people - including various heads of state from around the world.

While members of the public will be able to follow the funeral procession from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, only invited guests will be allowed inside the service itself.

The date of the late Queen’s funeral will be marked as an official bank holiday in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Anyone wishing to watch the event will be able to follow the ceremony on television - and we have the details you need to know.

When is the funeral?

The funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022.

How can I watch the funeral?

As the late Queen will have a state funeral, the service will be broadcast on television so that members of the public are able to watch too.

Will the funeral service be shown on television and what channel will broadcast it?

The funeral will be televised on BBC One, BBC News and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

It is also expected that it will be aired across other major news channels, such as ITV and Sky News.

What time will the funeral be shown on TV?

The duties will begin at 6.30am, with the service at Westminster Abbey taking place at midday. A second, committal service will be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor, which will also be televised.

Can I attend the late Queen's funeral?

No, both of the services will be closed to the public. Only heads of state and senior politicians from around the world are expected.

Can I travel to see the funeral in person?

It is expected that the general public will be able to gather and watch the funeral procession as the coffin leaves Buckingham Palace and travels to Westminster Abbey and then along the Long Walk in Windsor at the end of the day.

Although all planned rail strikes have been cancelled, transport services are expected to be severely busy as many people will be travelling to London to pay their respects.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.