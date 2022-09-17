How to watch the Queen's funeral - live TV, radio and online coverage details for Monday

Amira Arasteh
·5 min read
The state funeral will be embedded in pomp and military traditions - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The late Queen will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, in a ceremony that will be televised across the world.

Around 2,000 people, including heads of state from across the world, have been invited to pay their last respects to the late monarch during the service.

Being a state funeral, both services at Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel in Windsor will be televised.

While the public will be able to follow the funeral procession, only invited guests will be allowed inside the service itself.

Anyone wishing to watch the event will be able to follow the ceremony on television - and we have all the details you need to know.

How to watch the Queen's funeral - live TV, radio and online coverage details for Monday - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

When is the Queen's funeral?

The funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022. The date will be marked as an official bank holiday in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

How can I watch the late monarch's funeral?

As the late Queen will have a state funeral, the service will be broadcast on television so that members of the public are able to watch too.

Will the funeral service be shown on television and what channel will broadcast it?

The BBC's special programming will air from 8am until 5pm on Monday September 19 on BBC One, BBC News and iPlayer, with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.

Sky News has confirmed its broadcast schedule for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, with live coverage throughout the day available for free on Sky News and the Sky News App, YouTube and on Freeview.

On ITV, special programming will start at 9.30am and will cover the funeral service at Westminster Abbey and the mile-long military procession escorting the late monarch through London. They will also track the Queen’s final journey to Windsor and the committal service at St George’s Chapel.

What time will the funeral be shown on TV?

The duties will begin at 6.30am, with the service at Westminster Abbey taking place at 11am. A second, committal service will be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor, which will also be televised.

Who is presenting the funeral coverage on TV?

Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby are among the broadcasters leading BBC coverage of the Queen’s funeral, the corporation has announced.

Edwards and Fergal Keane will be covering events from London and Young and Dimbleby from Windsor, with other reporters stationed at other key areas throughout the day.

On ITV, broadcasters Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham will lead the coverage alongside Evening News presenter Mary Nightingale, reporting from Westminster Abbey, while Royal Editor Chris Ship will be in London and Windsor.

Rehearsals take place as the Royal Navy prepare for the state funeral - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Can I watch the funeral from the US?

NBC News has announced that it will broadcast special live coverage of the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II from 5.30am ET.

The network's special coverage will also be live streamed on Today.com and NBCNews.com, as well as on NBC News Now and Today throughout the day.

The televised service will also air on CNN, ABC, Fox News and other major news outlets. US viewers should tune in at 3am PT or 6am ET.

It is also possible to watch the funeral for free via a trial offer from Paramount+ and FuboTV streaming services.

Can I attend the late Queen's funeral?

No, both of the services will be closed to the public. Only heads of state and senior politicians from around the world are expected.

Can I travel to see the funeral in person?

It is expected that the general public will be able to gather and watch the funeral procession in two parts.

Firstly, after the service finishes at midday, the coffin will be placed back on the gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch in a procession led by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, together with NHS workers, officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and members of the British Armed Forces.

As the coffin begins the journey to Windsor on Monday, doctors and nurses will form part of the procession.

An early morning rehearsal for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

From there it will be taken by hearse to Windsor, arriving at the Shaw Farm Gate at 3.06pm and driving slowly up the Long Walk where the public are expected to line the route.

Although all planned rail strikes have been cancelled, transport services are expected to be severely busy as many people will be travelling to London to pay their respects.

Transport for London (TfL) said nearly 115,000 more Tube journeys were made to or from eight stations in the centre of the capital on Wednesday compared with the same day last week.

A total of 696,468 entries and exits were recorded at Charing Cross, Green Park, Hyde Park Corner, London Bridge, Piccadilly Circus, St James’s Park, Victoria and Westminster stations on Wednesday.

That was up 20 per cent on the total of 581,740 during the previous Tuesday.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

