How to watch the Queen's funeral today - live TV, radio and online coverage details

Broadcasters have cleared their schedules for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which is expected to become the most watched event in television history.

For those who would prefer to observe the ceremony in a communal atmosphere, venues across the country are opening their doors and big screens have been erected.

The service will be live streamed with expert commentary on The Telegraph website.

While the public will be able to follow the funeral procession, only invited guests will be allowed inside the service itself.

Anyone wishing to watch the event will be able to follow the ceremony on television - and we have all the details you need to know.

Which date is Queen Elizabeth's funeral - and what time is it?

The funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, with the Westminster Abbey service beginning at 11am BST. The date will be marked as an official bank holiday in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

How can I watch the late monarch’s funeral?

As the late Queen will have a state funeral, the service will be broadcast on television so that members of the public are able to watch too.

In London, a giant screen has been erected in Hyde Park to show the funeral.

Other cities showing the funeral on outdoor screens include Manchester (Cathedral Gardens and Exchange Square), Birmingham (Centenary Square) and Edinburgh (Holyrood Park).

The Royal Shakespeare Company, of which the late Queen was patron, will screen the funeral at its theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. The Curzon and Arc cinema chains will host free screenings. Most of the nation’s cathedrals will be broadcasting the funeral and holding special services.

Will the funeral service be shown on television and what channel will broadcast it?

The BBC’s special programming will air from 8am until 5pm on Monday September 19 on BBC One, BBC News and iPlayer, with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.

Sky News has confirmed its broadcast schedule for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, with live coverage throughout the day available for free on Sky News and the Sky News App, YouTube and on Freeview.

On ITV, special programming will start at 9.30am and will cover the funeral service at Westminster Abbey and the mile-long military procession escorting the late monarch through London. They will also track the Queen’s final journey to Windsor and the committal service at St George’s Chapel.

What time will the funeral be shown on TV?

The duties will begin at 6.30am, with the service at Westminster Abbey taking place at 11am. A second, committal service will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, which will also be televised.

Who is presenting the funeral coverage on TV?

BBC television coverage will be led by Huw Edwards and Fergal Keane at Westminster Abbey, with Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby covering events in Windsor. Sophie Raworth will be in Parliament Square, Anita Rani will be among the crowds on the Long Walk at Windsor, and JJ Chalmers will be presenting from Wellington Barracks. The special programme will be on air from 8am to 5pm on BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer.

On radio, Martha Kearney will anchor coverage in a programme to be simulcast on Radio 4, Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds.

Radio presenters stationed along the procession route will include Mishal Husain, Emma Barnett, Clive Myrie, Chris Mason and Ken Bruce. Radio 2 and Radio 3 will broadcast the state funeral service at 11am, and Radio 3 will also broadcast the committal service at 4pm.

ITV’s coverage, beginning at 9.30am, will be hosted by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham. Mary Nightingale will lead coverage from Westminster Abbey, with Rageh Omaar at Wellington Barracks, Chris Ship in London and Windsor, Nina Hossain on the Long Walk and Charlene White appearing with mourners in London. The programming will be simulcast on every ITV channel.

Sky News will provide live coverage throughout the day, beginning with Kay Burley live from Westminster Abbey in the early morning, followed by Anna Botting and Dermot Murnaghan from 9am covering the funeral service and journey to Windsor. The channel will not carry any advertising.

Neither Channel 4 nor Channel 5 will show the funeral, although Channel 4 will show a 1953 documentary on the Coronation.

Can I watch the funeral from the US?

For those living abroad, BBC coverage will be available via the World Service and BBC World News.

NBC News has announced that it will broadcast special live coverage of the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II from 5.30am ET.

The network’s special coverage will also be live streamed on Today.com and NBCNews.com, as well as on NBC News Now and Today throughout the day.

The televised service will also air on CNN, ABC, Fox News and other major news outlets. US viewers should tune in at 3am PT or 6am ET.

It is also possible to watch the funeral for free via a trial offer from Paramount+ and FuboTV streaming services.

Can I attend the late Queen’s funeral?

No, both of the services will be closed to the public. Only heads of state and senior politicians from around the world are expected.

Can I travel to see the funeral in person?

It is expected that the general public will be able to gather and watch the funeral procession in two parts.

Firstly, after the service finishes at midday, the coffin will be placed back on the gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch in a procession led by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, together with NHS workers, officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and members of the British Armed Forces.

As the coffin begins the journey to Windsor on Monday, doctors and nurses will form part of the procession.

From there it will be taken by hearse to Windsor, arriving at the Shaw Farm Gate at 3.06pm and driving slowly up the Long Walk where the public are expected to line the route.

Although all planned rail strikes have been cancelled, transport services are expected to be severely busy as many people will be travelling to London to pay their respects.

Transport for London (TfL) said nearly 115,000 more Tube journeys were made to or from eight stations in the centre of the capital on Wednesday compared with the same day last week.

A total of 696,468 entries and exits were recorded at Charing Cross, Green Park, Hyde Park Corner, London Bridge, Piccadilly Circus, St James’s Park, Victoria and Westminster stations on Wednesday.

That was up 20 per cent on the total of 581,740 during the previous Tuesday.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.