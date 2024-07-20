How to watch QPR vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly

Heung-min Son is expected to be involved again for Spurs (Getty Images)

Tottenham take on Championship side QPR this afternoon in their latest pre-season friendly.

A comfortable win over Hearts got Spurs up and running as the build towards the new season, and they now travel back down to London for their second match of the summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will then be off to Japan and South Korea for three more friendlies, with it now only a month until they begin their Premier League campaign away to newly-promoted Leicester.

QPR have found themselves in a relegation battle over the last couple of years in the Championship, and will be desperately hoping for a more comfortable time of it this season.

Where to watch QPR vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on SPURSPLAY. Kick-off is at 3pm BST.

Tottenham’s video streaming service. costs £45 for an annual subscription. The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog!