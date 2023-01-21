Watch: QB Patrick Mahomes throws jump-pass to spark Chiefs on first playoff drive

Patrick Mahomes makes ridiculous plays. And it took all of one drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the presumptive 2022 NFL MVP — barring a surprise — to start piling up Divisional Round playoff highlights.

Forget about the play with just over eight minutes left in the first quarter, when Mahomes escaped the pocket and delivered an on-the-money throw to Travis Kelce for a first down in the red zone ... the Chiefs quarterback threw a pinpoint jump-pass to Kelce down the field to move the chains just after the game kicked off.

Facing a second-and-3 at the Chiefs’ 36-yard line, Mahomes dropped back, sensed the rush closing in, jumped up and launched a pass to Kelce over the middle. Mahomes was hit from behind as the ball dropped right into the hands of a leaping Kelce, who gained 13 yards for the first down.

Mahomes breaks out the jump pass early



The reverse angle of the play shows just how ridiculous the throw was, considering the defense was bearing down on Mahomes, who needed to jump to get the ball away cleanly.

Kelce finished the drive with a touchdown reception to put the Chiefs up 7-0 early.

Mahomes went 6-for-8 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown throw on the game’s opening drive. Thirty-five of those yards went to Kelce, while JuJu Smith-Schuster also hauled in a 13-yard reception on a signature Mahomes sidearm throw.