Watch: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi shows off his bhangra skills at a public event

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi made headlines after he was seen dancing at an event in Kapurthala. The recently elected Channi was caught showing off his Bhangra skills at a public event on 23 September, 2021.

The video shared by news agency ANI, shows chief minister Channi sharing the stage with dancers dressed in traditional attire. He is also seen joining them in Bhangra with full gusto and enthusiasm.

According to News18, Channi was shaking a leg with students of Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, at the song Nachde Punjabi.

https://www.news18.com/news/politics/dancing-it-away-congress-controversies-aside-happy-punjab-cm-channi-breaks-into-bhangra-watch-4237214.html

In the video, Channi is clad in a yellow turban and is seen smiling, while being surrounded by other dancers on stage.

After the dance got over, the Punjab chief minister hugged all the performers and got off the stage.

#WATCH | Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi breaks into Bhangra at an event in Kapurthala. (Source: Information Public Relations Punjab) pic.twitter.com/4xg7iDKorW " ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Channi took oath as chief minister of Punjab on 20 September, along with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, who were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

After his swearing-in ceremony, Channi promised that his government will work for the welfare of the people of Punjab. He also assured that his government will waive off the electricity and water bill of the farmers in the state.

Many top Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were seen at the oath-taking ceremony.

Channi is a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib constituency and is also the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab. Previously, he served as the Technical Education Minister in Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.

Also, Channi's taking over as chief minister becomes significant because Punjab will witness Assembly elections next year.

