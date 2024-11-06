How to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are out for improvements in the Champions League tonight.

The pair are languishing towards the bottom of the new-look League table and need to build some momentum or face an embarrassing early exit.

French champions PSG have won only once thus far, losing to Arsenal and drawing with PSV Eindhoven after beginning their campaign with an underwhelming 1-0 win over Girona.

Atletico, meanwhile, started their Champions League journey with a win over RB Leipzig but have since been thrashed by both Benfica and Lille.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 5. Coverage starts at 8pm GMT in time for kick-off at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.