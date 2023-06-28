Watch: Prince William goes clubbing after day at Ascot

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined racegoers at Royal Ascot on Friday - Jonathan Brady/PA

The Prince of Wales was seen dancing in one of London’s trendiest nightclubs hours after he appeared in the traditional carriage procession at Ascot led by his father King Charles.

New footage has emerged showing the Prince moving from side to side with a beer in his hand at Koko in Camden on Friday.

The video, which was obtained by MailOnline, captured the Prince in a private box at the venue alongside two friends, one of whom is Prince Louis’ godfather and nightclub owner Guy Pelly.

The footage shows the 41-year-old, dressed in a light blue shirt with an open collar, smiling at Mr Perry, who was seen wearing novelty sunglasses.

His surprise Koko appearance comes after he joined racegoers alongside the Princess of Wales at Royal Ascot when they took part in the traditional carriage procession with the King and Queen.

It was the couple’s first visit to the famous race meet in Berkshire this year, the day after the monarch celebrated his first Ascot win.

The couple visited Ascot for the first time this year - Alastair Grant/AP

They were joined in the carriage procession by actress Dame Judi Dench, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Princess wore a red dress by Alexander McQueen and a Philip Treacy hat while the Prince, like the other royal men, looked smart in a morning suit and a top hat.

The couple live close to the racecourse, having moved to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park last summer, to offer their children more freedom away from central London.

