Watch: Prince Harry introduces Thomas & Friends 75th anniversary episode featuring the Queen

Prince Harry has made an on-camera introduction to a special Thomas & Friends episode which features Her Majesty The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales as a child to mark its 75th anniversary year.

The Royal Engine will see Thomas the Tank Engine travel to London for the first time and introduces a new character, Duchess of Loughborough, who is voiced by actress Rosamund Pike.

Harry, The Duke of Sussex, said: “Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years – entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters. I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures. I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary.”

The on-camera introduction made by The Duke of Sussex was recorded in January this year with a donation made to charity. In the 22-minute special, Sir Topham Hatt has been invited to London by Her Majesty The Queen to receive an award for distinguished service to the railway, and her son, a young Prince Charles, has asked that Thomas be the engine to bring him to the Mainland. As this is Thomas’ first time visiting London he gets lost along the tracks and finds himself in all sorts of messy predicaments, but this doesn’t stop him from eventually finding his way. Thomas and Sir Topham Hatt work together to make up for their delay, and during the journey, Thomas encounters a very important looking new engine called Duchess.