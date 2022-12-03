Watch: Prince Harry dresses up as Spider-Man for Christmas message to bereaved children

Prince Harry's special Christmas message for bereaved military children

The Duke of Sussex has recorded a Christmas message while dressed as Spider-Man for bereaved military children.

The Duke recorded the message for members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Wearing a red and blue Spider-Man costume, he told them: “Christmas is a time where we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that’s okay, but at the same time it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents.

“But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, so don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty’s Little Soldiers community.”

He finished the recorded message with the words: “So go out there, have the best time and Merry Christmas,” before removing the mask to reveal his identity.

The video was played to the children at the charity's annual Christmas party.

The charity - which the Duke has been a longstanding supporter of - hoped its members would be able to relate to fictional superheroes, such as Spider-Man, Batman and Superman, who have all experienced bereavement.