How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Livestream Link, Scheduled Dates & Who’ll Be Testifying

Patrick Hipes and Tom Tapp
·5 min read

A House select committee is holding public, televised hearings detailing its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The first hearing took place last Thursday and lasted 90 minutes. The second proceeding took place Monday, and the third hearing that originally was set for Wednesday has been pushed due to “technical issues.” The Thursday, June 16 hearing begins at 1 p.m. ET.

There may be as many as eight days of hearings before month’s end, some of which have been announced (see list below), and more in September.

You can watch the proceedings here:

Rep. Liz Cheney in her opening statement at the first hearing offered a rough outline of the hearings yet to come and their dates, each of which will have a specific theme and purpose. The Washington Post has reported out a schedule of witnesses, which is included below and being updated.

HEARING SCHEDULE:

Hearing 4, June 16 is intended to outline Trump’s efforts to pressure VP Mike Pence to stop the electoral count. Greg Jacob, the former chief counsel to the vice president will testify along with J. Michael Luttig, a retired judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and informal advisor to Pence. Luttig reportedly helped convince Pence that the VP could not by himself overturn state results. Starts at 1 p.m. ET

Hearing 5, June 21 will trace the then-president’s alleged efforts to unduly influence state legislators and election officials. Brad Raffensperger, secretary of state of Georgia and Gabriel Sterling, one his top aides, have been subpoenaed to testify.

Hearings 6 (June 23) & 7 (TBA) are meant to detail how “Trump summoned a violent mob and directed them, illegally, to march on the U.S. Capitol” and how he failed to act to stop those same people as they invaded the Capitol building. No date is yet set for these proceedings.

Hearing 3 was postponed from June 15 (date TBA) and will target Trump’s alleged plot to influence and possibly replace the U.S. Attorney General in order to further false election claims. Set to testify are Jeffrey Rosen, who was then acting attorney general, his deputy Richard Donoghue and Justice Department official Steve Engel. The Post says their testimony will take place in the morning.

C-SPAN is serving as the pool for broadcast and cable media, and will cover the hearing with seven cameras. Each network — except Fox News, which is not covering the hearings in full — will add analysis and reporting.

With mounds of data, graphic presentations, thousands of hours of footage and hundreds of photos, the hearings reportedly will be much more media heavy than is typical. That’s likely part of why James Goldston, the former president of ABC News, has been advising on the presentation. The official proceedings can also be streamed at january6th.house.gov.

What follows are the current coverage plans that each network has announced for upcoming hearings.

NETWORK COVERAGE PLANS:

ABC

ABC plans to air the hearings live this week.

ABC News Digital and ABC News Live will provide coverage as well.

CBS

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead the network’s live coverage with a CBS News Special Report on the CBS broadcast flagship and also on CBS News Streaming and the CBS News mobile apps.

Uninterrupted coverage will be available to watch at CBSNews.com/hearings. Viewers can also watch CBS News’ live coverage on CBSNews.com and the network’s YouTube channel.

Joining O’Donnell for the special coverage Thursday will be John Dickerson, chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett as well as congressional correspondents Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane.

Coverage of the hearings will also be included on CBS Mornings, the CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell, CBS Sunday Morning and Face the Nation.

CNN

CNN’s coverage of the January 6 committee hearings will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. CNN will broadcast live on June 16 and 23 from 12 to 4 p.m. ET and on June 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Times are subject to change.

C-SPAN

The public affairs network is serving as the pool for broadcast and cable media and will cover the hearing with seven cameras placed strategically around the stately Cannon Caucus Room. The setup will include a “head on” camera, getting cover shots of the dais; a manned “head on” camera to get shots of committee members; a manned “cut” camera, to get shots of members at the dais or of witnesses and their table; a robotic witness camera; and another witness camera. The hearing will be live on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now app.

NBC

NBC News will carry the hearings live on the network and on NBC News Now.

NBC News Digital will offer real-time updates, reporting and analysis throughout the duration of the hearings.

PBS

PBS NewsHour will offer live special coverage of the hearings held by the Select Committee on its broadcast, online and social platforms beginning at 1 p.m. ET Thursday.

You can live stream the hearings on NewsHour’s homepage as well as on its Twitter, Facebook Live and YouTube pages.

