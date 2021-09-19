How To Watch The Primetime Emmys Online & On TV
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and, for the first time on a streaming service, Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the awards ceremony, which will take place in an air-conditioned tent on The Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles with a limited, vaccinated audience sitting at dinner tables.
In addition to Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial, the three-hour show that celebrates the year’s best in television will be available digitally live and on demand via Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV with subscriptions.
More from Deadline
Friday Ratings: 'Big Brother 23' Has You Watching, As It Tops The Evening Demos
Pete Hammond's Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series - Who Has The Winning Chess Move In This Strong Field?
'Guilty Party': Paramount+ Unveils Trailer For Kate Beckinsale Comedy
Organizers the Television Academy said this year’s presenters will include Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Misty Copeland, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Taraji P. Henson, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Gayle King, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Dolly Parton, Sarah Paulson, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amy Poehler, Ellen Pompeo, Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, Rita Wilson D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Bowen Yang and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
As for the show itself, Netflix enters with the most nominations and the most wins so far after last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. Among shows, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and Netflix’s The Crown are considered frontrunners in the Comedy and Drama categories, respectively. Another Netflix title, its limited series The Queen’s Gambit, leads the entire field with wins so far (nine) heading into the Primetime Emmys show, where it is expected to win the Outstanding Limited Series category.
(See the full list of nominees in the categories to be awarded below.)
Leading into Sunday’s live broadcast are the usual coterie of preshows and red carpet coverage. The E! Countdown to the Red Carpet will kick off its 90-minute program at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. It will be followed by Live From E! leading into the ceremony and E! After Party immediately after.
Online, the hourlong People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Emmy Awards 2021 begins at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on PeopleTV, People.com, EW.com and EW’s social platforms, hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein. CBSN Los Angeles will have red-carpet coverage beginning at 4 p.m. PT hosted by Leslie Marin.
Also locally, KTLA5 will host Countdown to the Emmys: Viewer’s Guide from 1-2 p.m. PT, followed by a three-hour red-carpet show KTLA5’s Live From the Emmys hosted by Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Megan Henderson and Doug Kolk.
Here are the categories up for grabs tonight:
COMEDY
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
ABC • ABC SignatureCobra Kai
Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for NetflixEmily In Paris
Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for NetflixThe Flight Attendant
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. TelevisionHacks
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts
Entertainment
The Kominsky Method
Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Pen15
Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
ABC • ABC Signature
Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” JohnsonKenan
NBC • Universal Television in association with Shark vs Bear and Broadway Video
Kenan Thompson as Kenan WilliamsThe Kominsky Method
Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Michael Douglas as Sandy KominskyShameless
Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions
William H. Macy as Frank GallagherTed Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
ABC • ABC Signature
Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow JohnsonThe Flight Attendant
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Kaley Cuoco as Cassie BowdenHacks
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jean Smart as Deborah VanceMom
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Allison Janney as Bonnie PlunkettShrill
Hulu • Hulu, Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video, Brownstone Productions, A. Rushfield Productions
Aidy Bryant as Annie Easton
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Hacks
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts
Entertainment
Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus VaughanThe Kominsky Method
Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Paul Reiser as MartinSaturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kenan Thompson as Various CharactersSaturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Bowen Yang as Various CharactersTed Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jeremy Swift as Higgins
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe
Hacks
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Aidy Bryant as Various Characters
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kate McKinnon as Various Characters
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Cecily Strong as Various Characters
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Juno Temple as Keeley Jones
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
B Positive • Pilot
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Burrows, Directed by
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Susanna Fogel, Directed by
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Widdoes, Directed by
Ted Lasso • Biscuits
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Zach Braff, Directed by
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Steve Yockey, Written by
Girls5eva • Pilot
Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment
Meredith Scardino, Written by
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by
Paul W. Downs, Written by
Jen Statsky, Written by
Pen15 • Play
Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Maya Erskine, Written by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by
Ted Lasso • Pilot
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by
Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by
DRAMA
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon StudiosBridgerton
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmediaThe Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for NetflixThe Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak PicturesLovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
The Mandalorian
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Pose
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Television
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Bridgerton
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Regé-Jean Page as Simon BassetThe Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles
Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Jonathan Majors as Atticus FreemanPerry Mason
HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason
Pose
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Billy Porter as Pray Tell
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Television
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth IIThe Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Moss as June/OffredIn Treatment
HBO • HBO in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, and Sheleg
Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor
Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Jurnee Smollett as Letitia “Leti” Lewis
Pose
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Mj Rodriguez as Blanca Rodriguez
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Duke of EdinburghThe Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
O-T Fagbenle as Luke
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Max Minghella as Commander Nick BlaineThe Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence
Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Michael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman
The Mandalorian
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon
Perry Mason
HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
John Lithgow as E.B. Jonathan
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Television
Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Madeline Brewer as Janine
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Samira Wiley as Moira
Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta Freeman
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by
The Crown • Fairytale
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
The Crown • War
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Wilderness
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Liz Garbus, Directed by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Directed by
Pose • Series Finale
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Steven Canals, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Boys • What I Know
Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by
The Crown • War
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Peter Morgan, Written by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Home
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Yahlin Chang, Written by
Lovecraft Country • Sundown
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Misha Green, Teleplay by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dave Filoni, Written by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Written by
Pose • Series Finale
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Ryan Murphy, Written by
Brad Falchuk, Written by
Steven Canals, Written by
Janet Mock, Written by
Our Lady J, Written by
LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNAMare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • NetflixThe Underground Railroad
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Halston
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Ewan McGregor as HalstonHamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron BurrThe Undoing
HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions
Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Paul Bettany as Vision
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Genius: Aretha
National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production
Cynthia Erivo as Aretha FranklinI May Destroy You
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Michaela Coel as Arabella
Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Kate Winslet as Mare SheehanThe Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas JeffersonHamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Jonathan Groff as King George
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Anthony Ramos as John Laurens / Philip HamiltonI May Destroy You
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Paapa Essiedu as Kwame
Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton
Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Jean Smart as Helen
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix Moses Ingram as Jolene
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness / Agnes The Nosy Neighbor
Outstanding Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Thomas Kail, Directed by
I May Destroy You • Ego Death
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by
Michaela Coel, Directed by
I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by
Mare Of Easttown
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Craig Zobel, Directed by
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Directed by
The Underground Railroad
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Barry Jenkins, Directed by
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matt Shakman, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Michaela Coel, Written by
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Brad Ingelsby, Written by
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Teleplay by
WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular!
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chuck Hayward, Written by
Peter Cameron, Written by
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jac Schaeffer, Written by
WandaVision • Previously On
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Donney, Written by
COMPETITION/VARIETY
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer
Phil Keoghan, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer
Darren Bunkley, Co-Executive Producer
Micheal DiMaggio, Supervising Producer
Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer
Sydney Leier, Supervising Producer
Jesse McDonald, Supervising Producer
Ady Ryf, Supervising Producer
Steve Bae, Senior Producer
Sarah Stallard, Senior Producer
Eddie Garrick, Senior ProducerNailed It!
Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Executive Producer
Patrick Doody, Executive Producer
Shea Spencer, Executive Producer
Nicole Byer, Executive Producer
Anika Guldstrand, Co-Executive Producer
Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer
Cat M. Sullivan, Co-Executive Producer
Samantha Hanks, Senior ProducerRuPaul’s Drag Race
VH1 • World of Wonder
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Michele Mills, Executive Producer
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
John Polly, Co-Executive Producer
Zoe Jackson, Co-Executive Producer
Lisa Steele, Co-Executive Producer
Camilo Valdes, Co-Executive Producer
Michelle Visage, Producer
Alicia Gargaro-Magana, Producer
Jen Passovoy, Supervising ProducerTop Chef
Bravo • Magical Elves, LP
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Executive Producer
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer
Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer
Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer
Elida Carbajal Araiza, Co-Executive Producer
Hunter Braun, Co-Executive Producer
Thi Nguyen, Co-Executive Producer
Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer
Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer
Tracy Tong, Co-Executive Producer
Sandee Birdsong, Supervising Producer
Rich Brusa, Supervising Producer
Nora Cromwell, Supervising Producer
Eric Vier, Supervising Producer
Steve Lichtenstein, Senior Producer
Diana Schmedeman, ProducerThe Voice
NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
John De Mol, Executive Producer
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
Amanda Zucker, Executive Producer
Kyra Thompson, Executive Producer
Teddy Valenti, Co-Executive Producer
Kyley Tucker, Co-Executive Producer
Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer
Melysa Garratt, Supervising Producer
Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer
Brittany Martin Porter, Supervising Producer
Bart Kimball, Supervising Producer
Dan Paschen, Producer
Amanda Borden, Producer
Tod Schellinger, Producer
Carson Daly, Producer
Jared Wyso, Producer
Hayley Opalek McSherry, Producer
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
TBS • Conaco LLC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
CBS • CBS Studios
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
Netflix • NetflixDavid Byrne’s American Utopia
HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Netflix • Pilot Boy ProductionsFriends: The Reunion
HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
HBO Max • HBO Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Casey Patterson Entertainment, Shoe Money Productions and Warner Horizon
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
Multiple Platforms • White Cherry Entertainment
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions
The Oscars
ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show
Peacock • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
Jenny Hagel, Head Writer
Demi Adejuyigbe, Writing Supervised by
Ashley Nicole Black, Written by
Michael Harriot, Written by
Shantira Jackson, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Dewayne Perkins, Written by
Amber Ruffin, Written by
A Black Lady Sketch Show
HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Lauren Ashley Smith, Head Writer
Robin Thede, Written by
Ashley Nicole Black, Written by
Akilah Green, Written by
Shenovia Large, Written by
Rae Sanni, Written by
Kristin Layne Tucker, Written by
Holly Walker, Written by
Kindsey Young, Written by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Greg Iwinski, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer
Daniel O’Brien, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Owen Parsons, Writer
Charlie Redd, Writer
Joanna Rothkopf, Writer
Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
Ben Silva, Writer
Seena Vali, Writer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
CBS • CBS Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Stephen T. Colbert, Written by
Delmonte Bent, Written by
Michael Brumm, Written by
River Clegg, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Nicole Conlan, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by
Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by
Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Pratima Mani, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by
Opus Moreschi, Written by
Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by
Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by
Steve Waltien, Written by
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Dan Bulla, Written by
Steven Castillo, Written by
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by
Michael Che, Head Writer
Anna Drezen, Head Writer
Alison Gates, Written by
Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised By
Sudi Green, Writing Supervised By
Steve Higgins, Written by
Colin Jost, Head Writer
Erik Kenward, Written by
Dan Licata, Written by
Jasmine Pierce, Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written By
Lorne Michaels, Written by
Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written By
Gary Richardson, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer
Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised By
Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written By
Will Stephen, Written by
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
Celeste Yim, Written by
Dave Sirus, Weekend Update Written by
Mike Lawrence, Weekend Update Written by
Emma Clark, Written by
Sam Jay, Written by
Best of Deadline
New On Disney+ For September: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals
New On Hulu In September: Daily Streaming Schedule For TV, Movies & More
New On Amazon Prime Video In September: Daily Listings For Streaming Movies, TV & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.