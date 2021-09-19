How To Watch The Primetime Emmys Online & On TV

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and, for the first time on a streaming service, Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the awards ceremony, which will take place in an air-conditioned tent on The Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles with a limited, vaccinated audience sitting at dinner tables.

In addition to Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial, the three-hour show that celebrates the year’s best in television will be available digitally live and on demand via Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV with subscriptions.

Organizers the Television Academy said this year’s presenters will include Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Misty Copeland, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Taraji P. Henson, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Gayle King, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Dolly Parton, Sarah Paulson, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amy Poehler, Ellen Pompeo, Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, Rita Wilson D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Bowen Yang and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

As for the show itself, Netflix enters with the most nominations and the most wins so far after last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. Among shows, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and Netflix’s The Crown are considered frontrunners in the Comedy and Drama categories, respectively. Another Netflix title, its limited series The Queen’s Gambit, leads the entire field with wins so far (nine) heading into the Primetime Emmys show, where it is expected to win the Outstanding Limited Series category.

(See the full list of nominees in the categories to be awarded below.)

Leading into Sunday’s live broadcast are the usual coterie of preshows and red carpet coverage. The E! Countdown to the Red Carpet will kick off its 90-minute program at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. It will be followed by Live From E! leading into the ceremony and E! After Party immediately after.

Online, the hourlong People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Emmy Awards 2021 begins at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on PeopleTV, People.com, EW.com and EW’s social platforms, hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein. CBSN Los Angeles will have red-carpet coverage beginning at 4 p.m. PT hosted by Leslie Marin.

Also locally, KTLA5 will host Countdown to the Emmys: Viewer’s Guide from 1-2 p.m. PT, followed by a three-hour red-carpet show KTLA5’s Live From the Emmys hosted by Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Megan Henderson and Doug Kolk.

Here are the categories up for grabs tonight:

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series



Black-ish

ABC • ABC SignatureCobra Kai

Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for NetflixEmily In Paris

Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for NetflixThe Flight Attendant

HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. TelevisionHacks

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts

Entertainment

The Kominsky Method

Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Pen15

Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Black-ish

ABC • ABC Signature

Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” JohnsonKenan

NBC • Universal Television in association with Shark vs Bear and Broadway Video

Kenan Thompson as Kenan WilliamsThe Kominsky Method

Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Michael Douglas as Sandy KominskyShameless

Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions

William H. Macy as Frank GallagherTed Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Black-ish

ABC • ABC Signature

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow JohnsonThe Flight Attendant

HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie BowdenHacks

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jean Smart as Deborah VanceMom

CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Allison Janney as Bonnie PlunkettShrill

Hulu • Hulu, Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video, Brownstone Productions, A. Rushfield Productions

Aidy Bryant as Annie Easton

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Hacks

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts

Entertainment

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus VaughanThe Kominsky Method

Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Paul Reiser as MartinSaturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kenan Thompson as Various CharactersSaturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Bowen Yang as Various CharactersTed Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jeremy Swift as Higgins

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant

HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe

Hacks

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Aidy Bryant as Various Characters

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Cecily Strong as Various Characters

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

B Positive • Pilot

CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

James Burrows, Directed by

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency

HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Susanna Fogel, Directed by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Directed by

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak

CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

James Widdoes, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Biscuits

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Zach Braff, Directed by

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

MJ Delaney, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Declan Lowney, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency

HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Steve Yockey, Written by

Girls5eva • Pilot

Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment

Meredith Scardino, Written by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)

HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Written by

Paul W. Downs, Written by

Jen Statsky, Written by

Pen15 • Play

Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics

Maya Erskine, Written by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by

Brendan Hunt, Story by

Joe Kelly, Story by

Ted Lasso • Pilot

Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by

Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by

Brendan Hunt, Story by

Joe Kelly, Story by

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series



The Boys

Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon StudiosBridgerton

Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmediaThe Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for NetflixThe Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak PicturesLovecraft Country

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

The Mandalorian

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Pose

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Television

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Bridgerton

Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Regé-Jean Page as Simon BassetThe Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles

Lovecraft Country

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Jonathan Majors as Atticus FreemanPerry Mason

HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose

Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason

Pose

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Billy Porter as Pray Tell

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Television

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth IIThe Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Moss as June/OffredIn Treatment

HBO • HBO in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, and Sheleg

Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor

Lovecraft Country

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Jurnee Smollett as Letitia “Leti” Lewis

Pose

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Mj Rodriguez as Blanca Rodriguez

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Duke of EdinburghThe Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

O-T Fagbenle as Luke

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Max Minghella as Commander Nick BlaineThe Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Lovecraft Country

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Michael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman

The Mandalorian

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Perry Mason

HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose

John Lithgow as E.B. Jonathan

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Television

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Madeline Brewer as Janine

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Samira Wiley as Moira

Lovecraft Country

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta Freeman

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water

Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by

The Crown • Fairytale

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown • War

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Wilderness

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Liz Garbus, Directed by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau, Directed by

Pose • Series Finale

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Steven Canals, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Boys • What I Know

Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by

The Crown • War

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Peter Morgan, Written by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Home

Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Yahlin Chang, Written by

Lovecraft Country • Sundown

HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Misha Green, Teleplay by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dave Filoni, Written by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau, Written by

Pose • Series Finale

FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Ryan Murphy, Written by

Brad Falchuk, Written by

Steven Canals, Written by

Janet Mock, Written by

Our Lady J, Written by

LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series



I May Destroy You

HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNAMare Of Easttown

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • NetflixThe Underground Railroad

Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

WandaVision

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie



Halston

Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Ewan McGregor as HalstonHamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton

Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron BurrThe Undoing

HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions

Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser

WandaVision

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany as Vision

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie



Genius: Aretha

National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha FranklinI May Destroy You

HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Michaela Coel as Arabella

Mare Of Easttown

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Kate Winslet as Mare SheehanThe Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon

WandaVision

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie



Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas JeffersonHamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Jonathan Groff as King George

Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Anthony Ramos as John Laurens / Philip HamiltonI May Destroy You

HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Paapa Essiedu as Kwame

Mare Of Easttown

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • Netflix

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

Mare Of Easttown

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Jean Smart as Helen

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • Netflix Moses Ingram as Jolene

WandaVision

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness / Agnes The Nosy Neighbor

Outstanding Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Thomas Kail, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Ego Death

HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Sam Miller, Directed by

Michaela Coel, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes

HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Sam Miller, Directed by

Mare Of Easttown

HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Craig Zobel, Directed by

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • Netflix

Scott Frank, Directed by

The Underground Railroad

Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Barry Jenkins, Directed by

WandaVision

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matt Shakman, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Michaela Coel, Written by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Brad Ingelsby, Written by

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix • Netflix

Scott Frank, Teleplay by

WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular!

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Chuck Hayward, Written by

Peter Cameron, Written by

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Jac Schaeffer, Written by

WandaVision • Previously On

Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Laura Donney, Written by

COMPETITION/VARIETY

Outstanding Competition Program



The Amazing Race

CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer

Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer

Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer

Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer

Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer

Phil Keoghan, Co-Executive Producer

Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer

Darren Bunkley, Co-Executive Producer

Micheal DiMaggio, Supervising Producer

Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer

Sydney Leier, Supervising Producer

Jesse McDonald, Supervising Producer

Ady Ryf, Supervising Producer

Steve Bae, Senior Producer

Sarah Stallard, Senior Producer

Eddie Garrick, Senior ProducerNailed It!

Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Jo Sharon, Executive Producer

Patrick Doody, Executive Producer

Shea Spencer, Executive Producer

Nicole Byer, Executive Producer

Anika Guldstrand, Co-Executive Producer

Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer

Cat M. Sullivan, Co-Executive Producer

Samantha Hanks, Senior ProducerRuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 • World of Wonder

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Michele Mills, Executive Producer

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

John Polly, Co-Executive Producer

Zoe Jackson, Co-Executive Producer

Lisa Steele, Co-Executive Producer

Camilo Valdes, Co-Executive Producer

Michelle Visage, Producer

Alicia Gargaro-Magana, Producer

Jen Passovoy, Supervising ProducerTop Chef

Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Jo Sharon, Executive Producer

Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer

Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer

Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer

Elida Carbajal Araiza, Co-Executive Producer

Hunter Braun, Co-Executive Producer

Thi Nguyen, Co-Executive Producer

Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer

Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer

Tracy Tong, Co-Executive Producer

Sandee Birdsong, Supervising Producer

Rich Brusa, Supervising Producer

Nora Cromwell, Supervising Producer

Eric Vier, Supervising Producer

Steve Lichtenstein, Senior Producer

Diana Schmedeman, ProducerThe Voice

NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

John De Mol, Executive Producer

Mark Burnett, Executive Producer

Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

Amanda Zucker, Executive Producer

Kyra Thompson, Executive Producer

Teddy Valenti, Co-Executive Producer

Kyley Tucker, Co-Executive Producer

Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer

Melysa Garratt, Supervising Producer

Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer

Brittany Martin Porter, Supervising Producer

Bart Kimball, Supervising Producer

Dan Paschen, Producer

Amanda Borden, Producer

Tod Schellinger, Producer

Carson Daly, Producer

Jared Wyso, Producer

Hayley Opalek McSherry, Producer

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

TBS • Conaco LLC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

CBS • CBS Studios

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

Netflix • NetflixDavid Byrne’s American Utopia

HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Netflix • Pilot Boy ProductionsFriends: The Reunion

HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max

Hamilton

Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote

HBO Max • HBO Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Casey Patterson Entertainment, Shoe Money Productions and Warner Horizon

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special

Multiple Platforms • White Cherry Entertainment

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions

The Oscars

ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

CBS • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show

Peacock • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Jenny Hagel, Head Writer

Demi Adejuyigbe, Writing Supervised by

Ashley Nicole Black, Written by

Michael Harriot, Written by

Shantira Jackson, Written by

Ian Morgan, Written by

Dewayne Perkins, Written by

Amber Ruffin, Written by

A Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Lauren Ashley Smith, Head Writer

Robin Thede, Written by

Ashley Nicole Black, Written by

Akilah Green, Written by

Shenovia Large, Written by

Rae Sanni, Written by

Kristin Layne Tucker, Written by

Holly Walker, Written by

Kindsey Young, Written by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Johnathan Appel, Writer

Ali Barthwell, Writer

Tim Carvell, Writer

Liz Hynes, Writer

Greg Iwinski, Writer

Mark Kramer, Writer

Daniel O’Brien, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Owen Parsons, Writer

Charlie Redd, Writer

Joanna Rothkopf, Writer

Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

Ben Silva, Writer

Seena Vali, Writer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

CBS • CBS Studios

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Stephen T. Colbert, Written by

Delmonte Bent, Written by

Michael Brumm, Written by

River Clegg, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Nicole Conlan, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by

Django Gold, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by

Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Pratima Mani, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by

Opus Moreschi, Written by

Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by

Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by

Steve Waltien, Written by

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Dan Bulla, Written by

Steven Castillo, Written by

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by

Michael Che, Head Writer

Anna Drezen, Head Writer

Alison Gates, Written by

Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised By

Sudi Green, Writing Supervised By

Steve Higgins, Written by

Colin Jost, Head Writer

Erik Kenward, Written by

Dan Licata, Written by

Jasmine Pierce, Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written By

Lorne Michaels, Written by

Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written By

Gary Richardson, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer

Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised By

Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written By

Will Stephen, Written by

Kent Sublette, Head Writer

Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer

Celeste Yim, Written by

Dave Sirus, Weekend Update Written by

Mike Lawrence, Weekend Update Written by

Emma Clark, Written by

Sam Jay, Written by

