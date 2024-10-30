How to watch Preston vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today

Arsenal are today looking to book their spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Gunners thrashed Bolton in the third round and are offered another favourable chance of extending their run in the competition as they travel to Preston tonight. Few would doubt the north London giants are favourites.

While Mikel Areta surely has other priorities in mind this season, the chance to win silverware can hardly be sniffed at, particularly after a recent (relative) drought for the club.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

How to watch Preston vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports+. Coverage starts at 7.40pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog!