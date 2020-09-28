Watch the presidential debate with live fact-checking by USA TODAY's team of experts

The first of three presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. The 90-minute debate begins at 9 p.m. ET with moderator Chris Wallace, a FOX News anchor.

Join USA TODAY's nationwide team of journalists to watch the debates here. On screen during our live broadcast, we'll display facts and context from USA TODAY's extensive news reporting as Trump and Biden debate these topics:

The candidates' records;

the Supreme Court;

COVID-19;

the economy;

racial justice, protests and violence;

the integrity of the election.

The only debate for vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris is Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Salt Lake City. Two more presidential debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami and Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Meet USA TODAY's team of experts:

Ken Alltucker

Ken Alltucker is a consumer health reporter for USA TODAY, covering COVID-19, coronavirus testing, medical billing, drug safety and access to care. Follow him on Twitter @Kalltucker

Deborah Berry

Deborah Barfield Berry is a national reporter for USA TODAY based in Washington, D.C, covering voting rights, civil rights and COVID-19 disparities. Follow her on Twitter: @dberrygannett.

Beth Burger

Beth Burger covers environment, science and agriculture. She is based in Columbus, Ohio as part of the USA Today network. Follow her on twitter at @ByBethBurger

Kristine Phillips

Kristine Phillips covers justice and legal issues for USA Today. Previously, she was a national and breaking news reporter for the Washington Post. Follow her on Twitter: bykristinep

John Fritze

White House correspondent for USA TODAY, has covered politics for nearly two decades. Follow him Twitter: @jfritze

Joey Garrison

Joey Garrison is national political reporter for USA TODAY, covering the 2020 presidential race including mail-voting, election security issues and the campaigns

Alan Gomez

