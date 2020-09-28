Watch the presidential debate with live fact-checking by USA TODAY's team of experts

The first of three presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. The 90-minute debate begins at 9 p.m. ET with moderator Chris Wallace, a FOX News anchor.
Join USA TODAY's nationwide team of journalists to watch the debates here. On screen during our live broadcast, we'll display facts and context from USA TODAY's extensive news reporting as Trump and Biden debate these topics:
- The candidates' records;
- the Supreme Court;
- COVID-19;
- the economy;
- racial justice, protests and violence;
- the integrity of the election.
The only debate for vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris is Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Salt Lake City. Two more presidential debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami and Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Meet USA TODAY's team of experts:
Ken Alltucker
Ken Alltucker is a consumer health reporter for USA TODAY, covering COVID-19, coronavirus testing, medical billing, drug safety and access to care. Follow him on Twitter @Kalltucker
Deborah Berry
Deborah Barfield Berry is a national reporter for USA TODAY based in Washington, D.C, covering voting rights, civil rights and COVID-19 disparities. Follow her on Twitter: @dberrygannett.
Beth Burger
Beth Burger covers environment, science and agriculture. She is based in Columbus, Ohio as part of the USA Today network. Follow her on twitter at @ByBethBurger
Kristine Phillips
Kristine Phillips covers justice and legal issues for USA Today. Previously, she was a national and breaking news reporter for the Washington Post. Follow her on Twitter: bykristinep
John Fritze
White House correspondent for USA TODAY, has covered politics for nearly two decades. Follow him Twitter: @jfritze
Joey Garrison
Joey Garrison is national political reporter for USA TODAY, covering the 2020 presidential race including mail-voting, election security issues and the campaigns
Alan Gomez
Alan Gomez is a Miami-based reporter for USA TODAY, covering immigration, voter suppression and Hispanic voting in the 2020 election. Follow him on Twitter: @alangomez
Maureen Groppe
Maureen Groppe is a Washington correspondent for USA TODAY, covering Congress and the vice president. She's been in Washington since late 1992 and joined Gannett in late 2000 as the Washington reporter for the Indiana papers. She has covered Vice President Mike Pence since his first day in Congress, January 2001. Follow her on Twitter: @mgroppe
Grace Hauck
Grace Hauck is a Breaking News Reporter for USA TODAY based in Chicago. She has been writing the Coronavirus Watch newsletter since early March. Follow her on Twitter @grace_hauck.
Kim Hjelmgaard
Kim Hjelmgaard is an international correspondent, based in London. He covers foreign affairs for USA TODAY. He's on Twitter @khjelmgaard
Bart Jansen
Bart Jansen covers 2020 politics for USA TODAY. He has also covered the departments of Justice and Homeland Security. Follow him on Twitter @ganjansen
Rick Jervis
Rick Jervis is the Austin-based correspondent for USA TODAY and covers immigration, border security and natural disasters. Previously, he was based in New Orleans, where he covered post-Hurricane Katrina recovery, and Baghdad, where he reported on the aftermath of the 2003 U.S. invasion. Follow on Twitter: @MrRJervis.
Charisse Jones
Charisse Jones covers the retail industry as well as workplace issues, including the transformation of jobs, benefits and work-life balance during COVID-19. She also covers employment more broadly and the impact of identity on income, wealth creation and financial stability. Follow her on Twitter @charissejones
Debra Krol
Debra Utacia Krol is an Indigenous affairs reporter at the Arizona Republic. Her current coverage area, supported by the Catena Foundation and the Water Funder Initiative, is the intersection of climate, culture and commerce. Krol has also reported on wildfires in the West and the Indigenous connection to fire as a land management tool, federal and state land management policies, climate change and fire and the changing nature of fire science. Krol, a citizen of the Xolon Salinan Tribe, has more than two decades of expertise in reporting on Native issues for publications large and small, with an emphasis on environmental and science issues, and has been a contributor to two books on Native traditions. Follow her on Twitter: @Debkrol
Matt Leclercq
Matt Leclercq is part of USA TODAY's national news planning team, which includes working with editors from across the USA TODAY Network and managing content for 1A and print news sections. He was a reporter and editor in North Carolina for 20 years, including executive editor at The Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer, before becoming national news editor for GateHouse Media in Austin, Texas, in 2019. He joined USA TODAY in April 2020. Follow him on Twitter: @Matt_Leclercq
Jayne O'Donnell
Jayne O'Donnell is USA TODAY’s health policy reporter and co-founder of the Urban Health Media Project, which trains high school students of color in multimedia health and social issue journalism. She has been with USA TODAY since 1993 and started covering health with the launch of the Affordable Care Act exchanges in October 2013.
Dinah Voyles Pulver
Dinah Voyles Pulver is a reporter on USA TODAY's investigations team, specializing in environmental issues, with more than 25 years experience. A former health care reporter, she also has helped with the team’s coverage of PPE shortages this year. Follow her on Twitter: @dinahvp
Chris Quintana
Chris Quintana is an education reporter for USA TODAY covering how people navigate America's complicated higher education system. Recently, his work has focused on how the coronavirus has disrupted students' attempts to graduate. Follow him on Twitter: @CQuintanaDC
Adrianna Rodriguez
Adrianna Rodriguez is a health reporter for USA TODAY, covering general health and patient safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Follow her on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.
Erin Richards
Erin Richards is a national education reporter, based in Milwaukee, covering the politics and policy of K-12 schools and trends affecting teachers and families.
Deirdre Shesgreen
Deirdre Shesgreen is a foreign affairs reporter for USA TODAY, covering the State Department and U.S. foreign policy from Iran to North Korea to Syria. Follow her on Twitter: @dshesgreen
Courtney Subramanian
Courtney Subramanian is White House correspondent for USA TODAY, covering President Donald Trump from the West Wing to the campaign trail. Follow her on Twitter: @cmsub.
Nicquel Terry Ellis
Nicquel Terry Ellis is a national correspondent for USA TODAY who covers race, equality and activism. Follow her on Twitter @NTerryEllis
Tom Vanden Brook
Tom Vanden Brook has covered the Pentagon for USA TODAY since 2006. Follow him on Twitter: @tvanden
Karen Weintraub
Karen Weintraub is a Health reporter for USA TODAY covering COVID-19, coronavirus vaccine development and patient safety. Follow her on Twitter @kweintraub.
Beth Weise
Elizabeth Weise is a Health and science reporter for USA TODAY covering COVID-19 vaccine development, production and distribution. Follow her on Twitter @eweise
Elinor Aspegren
Elinor Aspegren is an intern covering education and breaking news for USA TODAY. She's a 2020 graduate of Pitzer College. Follow her on Twitter: @elinoraspegren.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2020 presidential debate: Watch Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off