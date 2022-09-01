How to Watch President Joe Biden’s Primetime Speech on Thursday

Loree Seitz
·1 min read

Earlier this week, the White House announced that Biden would address the nation in a prime-time speech on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Streaming live from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, PA, the speech will focus on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation.”

Known as the birthplace of American democracy, the location of Thursday’s remarks is also where Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign. Pennsylvania also represents a battleground state ahead of the upcoming midterm elections and the speech marks Biden’s second trip to the key state this week.

Here’s how to watch the President’s Thursday address:

What time is Biden’s speech?

The President is set to begin his remarks at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the Thursday address?

The White House will stream Biden’s speech on YouTube. You can also watch the speech live on CBS News’ YouTube here. It will also be carried live on CNN.

What will the President speak about?

The White House noted that Biden will comment on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation.” No further information about the speech’s contents was provided.

According to CBS News, the speech will not center on former President Donald Trump, but it is unclear if Biden will mention his predecessor by name.

“This is not a speech about the former president. This is a speech about American democracy,” a senior administration official told press Thursday morning, CBS News reports, noting that Biden will “speak directly” about what his perceived threats to democracy.

