Watch Post Malone Perform an Unofficial Wedding Ceremony for Two Women Fans After Seattle Concert

post malone

Heidi Lavon/TikTok Post Malone and fans

Post Malone can now add wedding officiant to his résumé!

After performing a concert at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night, the 27-year-old rapper and singer invited two women fans onstage and performed an unofficial wedding ceremony for the couple.

In a TikTok video posted by user Heidi Lavon on Sunday, Malone stood in the nearly empty arena with the two fans (Lavon's "best friends") and puffed a cigarette before learning their names — Jana and Randee — and casually asking: "Do you have anything you'd like to say to each other, like vow-esque?"

The "Congratulations" performer instructed Jana to go first, and while her exact words aren't clearly heard in the clip, Randee seems emotionally affected by the speech. When prompted to return the favor, Randee covered her face and exclaimed, "I don't even know what to say! I'm too nervous!"

RELATED: Post Malone Drew a Tattoo for Fan During NY Concert and She 'Could Not Believe' Her Sign Worked

Malone then asked both women if they'll take each other "to be your lawfully wedded partner," to which they both responded, "I do."

"You may kiss your partner right now," he told the couple, who received applause from off-camera individuals as they embraced for a kiss.

"In the eyes of space, I declare these two lawfully wedded," said Malone, seemingly poking fun at the unofficial nature of the nuptials.

Both women posted a video of the moment to their respective Instagram pages, with Randee writing in a shared caption, "Amazing to get Posty's blessing. I froze like a popsicle, Jana was cool as a cucumber. Thanks for being patient with me while my mind exploded. And thank you, my baby, for manifesting this!"

RELATED: Luke Bryan Had 'So Much Fun Being a Fan for a Night' at Post Malone's Nashville Show: 'Blew My Mind'

Post Malone fan Rita Regan

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Rita Regan Post Malone and Rita Regan

At the end of Lavon's TikTok video about the experience, she extended an invitation to the "Sunflower" hitmaker. "We need everybody's help to see if we can get Posty to come to the wedding in March," she said, prompting viewers to tag him in the comments. "Congratulations Jana and Randee. I love you guys."

This isn't the only sweet moment Malone's shared with fans on his ongoing Twelve Carat Tour. During his show at UBS Arena in New York on Oct. 9, the musician spotted a fan named Rita Regan holding a bright green sign that read "POSTY PLEASE DRAW MY NEXT TATTOO" and obliged her request.

Last week, Regan, 30, spoke to PEOPLE about the experience. "I went with one of my good friends, and she was like, 'You're not bringing this [sign], it's never gonna work,'" she said. "I came into the car and was like, 'Look what I did!' I just came up with the sign spur of the moment. I brought it on a whim and could not believe it worked."