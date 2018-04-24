Watch possible tornado pass over Charlotte Motor Speedway

From The Marbles
Charlotte Motor Speedway in much sunnier times. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Charlotte Motor Speedway in much sunnier times. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Did a small tornado cut through Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday? It’s possible. Take a look at this GIF from a camera overlooking the track.


Meteorologist Brad Panovich had tweeted that radar indicated some rotation over the track at the approximate time of the GIF and his early conclusion was either a tornado or microburst hit the track.


Here’s a still image from 5:37 p.m. ET. You can see something just to the right of the scoring tower. Spring weather is crazy.


The track will host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 27 and a representative said the facility didn’t sustain any damage from the storm. 

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:
Golf club calls cops on black female members
Falcons fans panic after JulioJones’ social media purge
Romney joins Utah fans heckling Westbrook
Coach Carroll open to Seahawks signing Kaepernick

What to Read Next