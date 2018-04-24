Watch possible tornado pass over Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway in much sunnier times. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Did a small tornado cut through Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday? It’s possible. Take a look at this GIF from a camera overlooking the track.

A tornado may have passed over @CLTMotorSpdwy around 5:40p, where damage has been reported. Watch the sign spin around. (via @EarthNetworks, h/t @wxbrad) pic.twitter.com/HubJ1gXPlT — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) April 24, 2018





Meteorologist Brad Panovich had tweeted that radar indicated some rotation over the track at the approximate time of the GIF and his early conclusion was either a tornado or microburst hit the track.





Here’s a still image from 5:37 p.m. ET. You can see something just to the right of the scoring tower. Spring weather is crazy.

4:37p –> something certainly moved thru CMS. pic.twitter.com/bn8VYS1TLp — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) April 24, 2018





The track will host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 27 and a representative said the facility didn’t sustain any damage from the storm.

Story Continues

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Golf club calls cops on black female members

• Falcons fans panic after JulioJones’ social media purge

• Romney joins Utah fans heckling Westbrook

• Coach Carroll open to Seahawks signing Kaepernick

