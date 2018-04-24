Watch possible tornado pass over Charlotte Motor Speedway
Did a small tornado cut through Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday? It’s possible. Take a look at this GIF from a camera overlooking the track.
A tornado may have passed over @CLTMotorSpdwy around 5:40p, where damage has been reported. Watch the sign spin around.
(via @EarthNetworks, h/t @wxbrad) pic.twitter.com/HubJ1gXPlT
— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) April 24, 2018
Meteorologist Brad Panovich had tweeted that radar indicated some rotation over the track at the approximate time of the GIF and his early conclusion was either a tornado or microburst hit the track.
Slower velocity of possible quick spin up over @CLTMotorSpdwy #cltwx pic.twitter.com/lmy7pYsF1P
— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) April 24, 2018
Here’s a still image from 5:37 p.m. ET. You can see something just to the right of the scoring tower. Spring weather is crazy.
4:37p –> something certainly moved thru CMS. pic.twitter.com/bn8VYS1TLp
— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) April 24, 2018
The track will host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 27 and a representative said the facility didn’t sustain any damage from the storm.
