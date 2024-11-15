How to watch Portugal vs. Poland: Live Stream UEFA Nations League, TV channel info

Nov 28, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes (8) celebrates his penalty kick goal scored against Uruguay with forward Goncalo Ramos (26) and midfielder Joao Palhinha (6) during the second half of the group stage match in the 2022 World Cup at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

UEFA Nations League play continues on Friday as Portugal faces Poland in Group A action.

This will be the second-to-last matchday of the competition before the knockout stages begin.

Portugal currently sits first in Group A with 10 points in four matches after three wins and one draw to this point. Most recently, Portugal surprisingly drew 0-0 with last-place Scotland.

In Matchday 3, Portugal defeated Poland 3-1 on Oct. 12. Scoring in that match for Portugal were Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) with the third goal coming via a Poland own goal. Poland’s Piotr Zielinski (Inter Milan) scored in the 78th minute for Poland to get the country within 2-1 before the 88th-minute own goal.

How to watch Portugal vs. Poland

Game date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: fubo Sports Network

Poland, meanwhile, is coming off an exciting 3-3 draw with Croatia, a back-and-forth affair that saw both countries take the lead at different points before it ultimately ended with the two teams sharing the result. Scoring in that matchup for Poland were Zielinski, Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma) and Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahçe).

Poland sits third in Group A behind Portugal and Croatia (seven points) with just four points, making a win on Friday hugely important for the country. It won’t be an easy task, however, as Portugal is loaded with talent and already sits atop the group. With a focused Ronaldo surrounded by so many top pieces, Friday’s matchup will be difficult for Poland. Making matters worse for the Polish is the fact that star striker Robert Lewandowski, the currently leading goal-scorer in La Liga as a member of Barcelona, will miss the match due to injury.

What time is Portugal vs. Poland?

Portugal vs. Poland will take place on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is Portugal vs. Poland on?

Portugal vs. Poland will air on fubo Sports Network. That channel is available to stream live on Fubo.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Portugal vs. Poland: Live Stream UEFA Nations League, TV channel info