Watch a Base Porsche 911 Hit Nearly 200 MPH on the Autobahn

AutoTopNL - YouTube

Cars like the Porsche 911 GT3 and Turbo S Lightweight are incredibly quick, capable vehicles. But don't discount the base 911. It can still go nearly 200 mph if given enough space.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The AutoTopNL YouTube channel proved as much during its time with a base 992-generation Carrera, hopping on to Germany's derestricted Autobahn to stretch the car's legs. As standard the 911 Carrera gets 379 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

While that might not sound like a lot of power, the 911's light curb weight and low drag coefficient means it can do more with less. AutoTopNL is able to reach an indicated 312 km/h (193.8 mph) on one stretch of open highway before having to back off. If there were more space, we bet the driver could squeeze out even more speed.

Not bad for a base model.

You Might Also Like